Newsom The Political Arsonist: Bailing Out Utility Companies While Residents Foot The Bill | Tomi Lahren

Another reason not to live in California.

Good folks of California, not only are you footing the bill for illegal aliens in your state, you’re also bailing out the same utility companies largely responsible for burning down large swaths of your state.

And guess who signed you up for that in the hopes you wouldn’t notice?

This guy. This snake.

Governor Gavin Newsom -- your political arsonist -- just signed off on what amounts to a massive bailout for utility companies, hidden deep inside a 254-page bill that most lawmakers likely didn’t even read.

It’s called SB 254, and it lets power companies off the hook for wildfire damage... even when their equipment is to blame.

These utilities can pass billions in wildfire costs directly onto you, the people. While shareholders? Protected. CEOs? Payouts. And Newsom? Quietly cashing in more campaign checks from the same utility lobbyists this bill helps.

They say it's about "protecting the grid." But let’s be real: this is corporate welfare dressed up as public safety and wrapped in BULLSHIT.

The victims of wildfires? Still waiting for justice. Consumers? Stuck with higher bills for the next 20 years.

This fine print in SB 254 wasn’t debated. It was rushed through in a legislative blitz. No transparency. No real oversight. Just a slick move to bury liability and protect Newsom’s political friends.

This was ramrodded through Sacramento with almost no public debate, buried in legal jargon, and shoved in with a batch of other legislation.

Classic Newsom move: hide BS, smile for the camera, and pretend he’s saving the world.

So next time Newsom talks about "climate leadership" or "equity," ask him this: why are California families bailing out billion-dollar utility companies for burning down their towns?

Newsom talks a big game, climate justice, equity, transparency BLAH BLAH BLAH but behind closed doors, he’s cutting deals with the same companies that helped turn California into a tinderbox.

This isn’t leadership and he isn’t a leader, he is a fraud wrapped in buzzwords and stupid hand gestures.

Meanwhile, wildfire victims are still waiting for compensation. Families are being priced out of their homes by rising energy bills and your governor just handed these companies a golden parachute while YOU get stuck with the wreckage, literally.

Yet ANOTHER Newsom-approved heist and YOU are the ones getting burned.

Maybe think about that next time you blindly check "D" on your ballot.