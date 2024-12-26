New York Times Defends New York’s Insane New Climate Change Law

New York's war on its own residents and companies is one of the most remarkable achievements of modern liberalism. New York has lost and continues to lose incalculable amounts of revenue thanks to the state's prolific desire to make life in the state miserable. And their efforts to empty the state took another impressive turn on Thursday thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul signed a new law that requires certain fossil fuel-based companies to pay for repairs caused by damage from extreme weather events. This is insane, nonsensical, and profoundly anti-science.

Naturally, the New York Times loves it, accepting the legislation's claims as fact, without evidence.

New York Times Embarrasses Itself, Yet Again

The Times' coverage of the law was absurd, claiming that the "extreme weather" events that it references are "becoming more common because of greenhouse gas emissions."

No qualifying that there is significant debate over whether that's true or not, and saying, without evidence, that greenhouse gas emissions are the unquestioned cause. Incredible.

In a state that's already as anti-corporation as it gets, the "Climate Change Superfund Act" will now force companies to pay $3 billion per year for the next 25 years because of "carbon emissions buildup."

It's insanity; anti-science political rhetoric that ignores that weather events affect more people in the modern world, because there are more people that live on earth now.

There's also significant scientific debate over whether extreme weather is more common, something the Times completely ignored. Not to mention the debate over how much of the increase in CO2 in the atmosphere is even due to human activity. But the Times' has made their top priority promoting left wing ideology, which requires unquestioning acceptance of whatever their preferred experts say.

OutKick reached out to the author of the piece to find out if she stood behind these unsupported claims, or if she had any response to the fact that there are differences of opinion in the scientific community. She did not respond or defend what she said.

Hochul's statement on the bill was just as absurd.

"With nearly every record rainfall, heat wave, and coastal storm, New Yorkers are increasingly burdened with billions of dollars in health, safety, and environmental consequences due to polluters that have historically harmed our environment," Hochul said.

Again, there is no evidence whatsoever that this is true. Only speculation.

But this is what blue states are focused on, not making their quality of life better, tackling inflation or the migrant crisis their party created. They're focused on nonsensical virtue signaling about issues they don't understand and pushing more people out in the process. Good luck.