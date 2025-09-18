New York Governor Kathy Hochul Posts Photo Getting COVID Booster - In 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is determined to show her constituents, Americans, and the world that she is scientifically illiterate, incapable of understanding risk, benefit or immunity.

This week, not in 2020, or 2021. Not even in 2022. This week, in late-2025, Hochul posted to social media a photo of herself getting a COVID vaccine booster dose and bragging about it. And in doing so, she spread dangerous misinformation and vaccine efficacy, and a spectacular disregard for science and reality.

"Today I got my COVID-19 booster," Hochul posted from the official "Governor Kathy Hochul" account on X. "The science is clear, and so is my mission: Protect New Yorkers, no matter what Washington throws at us."

Well, for such a short post, she sure said a lot of moronic things!

Kathy Hochul Demonstrates Spectacular Lack Of Awareness

Hochul in that post makes several mistakes – first, and most importantly, the claim that getting a booster dose will "protect New Yorkers."

We knew by early 2021 that the vaccines were completely ineffective at reducing transmission. Every single booster dose released, starting in 2021, has also proven completely ineffective at reducing transmission. There is quite literally zero benefit against infection, zero. Acting otherwise is not only scientifically illiterate, but dangerous.

If New Yorkers believe that getting a COVID booster dose protects others, they might say, get vaccinated, then visit an elderly relative at high risk of severe illness, even if they have symptoms, thinking that their shot protects that relative. It's mind-boggling that someone in Hochul's position is still attempting to make this claim, in the face of all available evidence.

Then, there's the other mistake – acting as though Washington, meaning the federal government and Trump administration health officials, are trying to stop her from getting a booster, if she so chooses.

In fact, it's the exact opposite. Current recommendations from the CDC, updated on June 6, 2025, say "It is especially important to get your 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine if you are ages 65 and older."

Kathy Hochul is 67-years-old. Not only is Donald Trump and new health officials not trying to stop her from getting a booster dose, they quite literally recommend it by saying it's "especially important."

Insanity.

The obvious reason for Hochul's post was to virtue signal. Getting boosted again, even after having COVID and more protective natural immunity, is an opportunity for her to demonstrate what a good, smart, science person she is. Even if it showed the exact opposite. At least she wasn't wearing a mask.