New York City Lost $14 Billion In Income To Florida As Residents Flee Democratic Party Politics

New York City has cost itself an incredible amount of money by dedicating itself to progressive politics. That's according to new data and a new report from the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonpartisan fiscal organization based in the New York area.

A remarkable 125,000 New Yorkers have left the city for Florida in the past few years, taking around $14 billion worth of income with them. Roughly 41,250 people moved to the southern part of the state: Miami-Dade County, Palm Beach and Broward. Those few counties alone took $10 billion in income from NYC between 2018 and 2022.

The remaining income left in the form of 85,000 New York residents who moved to other regions throughout Florida.

Maybe the COVID lockdowns, mask mandates, school closures, and vaccine passports were a bad idea, huh?

New York City Destroying Itself While Florida Thrives

While New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago stage a relentless campaign to see which city can be the most incompetent and push the most people out, Florida is thriving under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Under DeSantis, Floridians avoided lockdowns, statewide mask mandates, and got schools open as quickly as possible in 2020. Despite massive media and political pressure. It's already paying dividends. The sanity, common sense, and DeSantis' efforts to bring down the cost of living while increasing the quality of life in the state have made it the fastest growing in the country. He's made Florida a beacon of competence and efficiency. At the expense of cities like New York.

It's not just COVID; Florida under DeSantis has made it clear that crime will not be tolerated, that anti-Semitism will not be tolerated. That natural disasters will be handled swiftly and successfully. Turns out, enforcing the rule of law and prioritizing taxpayers instead of illegal migrants is a popular message. Who knew?

On the other hand, New York has turned a purposeful blind eye to the problems plaguing the city. San Francisco has a published map of human waste on the streets. Los Angeles let two massive neighborhoods burn to the ground, and Chicago continues to suffer with extremely high crime rates.

It's hard to imagine anything being a more clear sign of the failure of progressive politics, and DeSantis' Florida being the symbol of conservative success.