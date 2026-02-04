New Dumbledore In 'Harry Potter' TV Series Calls JK Rowling's Views 'Inexplicable'

Author J.K. Rowling is the creator of one of the most beloved book series in literary history. Her "Harry Potter" franchise, despite the first book coming out nearly 30 years ago, remains extremely popular and relevant today.

Despite her fame, fortune, and status as a beloved author, Rowling has also taken a public stand against transgender activism and in favor of protecting women and women's spaces. An incredibly risky decision given how the entertainment industry punishes dissent and those who speak out for reality and biology.

Sure enough, with every new "Harry Potter" themed release, there are calls for boycotts from the far left. Two of the stars of the film series, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, have publicly spoken out against her, prioritizing their standing in the left-wing entertainment community over common sense.

And now yet another actor set to portray one of her most famous and cherished characters, Dumbledore, has shown little willingness to defend her.

New Dumbledore Says Rowling's Views Are ‘Ironic’

John Lithgow is set to portray Dumbledore in the upcoming "Harry Potter" television series for HBO. And speaking at a film festival promoting another film, Lithgow took the cowards way out. When asked about Rowling's views on transgender activism, which primarily boil down to that men cannot become women, and that women deserve their own private spaces and protection against male domination in women's sports, he gave an incredibly poor answer.

"I take the subject extremely seriously," Lithgow said about trans activism. "She has created this amazing canon for young people, and it has jumped into the consciousness of the society. It’s about good versus evil, kindness versus cruelty. I find her views ironic and inexplicable."

"Ironic and inexplicable?" Lithgow, as many in Hollywood are, is obviously proudly and fanatically ignorant. Rowling was a victim of domestic abuse, and as such, she's well aware of the differences between men and women. And how important it is that women, when they so desire, have access to areas that are exclusively reserved for women. Not including biological males who wear women's clothing and makeup.

It's also "ironic" that Lithgow's worldview is so simplistic and isolated that it ignores the need for kindness to be directed at women who object to males in their bathrooms. But he wasn't done there.

"I’ve never met her, she’s not really involved in this production at all. But the people who are, are remarkable. It upsets me when people are opposed to me having anything to do with this. But in ‘Potter’ canon you see no trace of transphobic sensitivity. She’s written this mediation of kindness and acceptance. And Dumbledore is a beautiful role. It was a hard decision. It made me uncomfortable and unhappy that people insisted I walk away from the job. I chose not to do that."

"Transphobic sensitivity." What a farce.

Lithgow is, once again, a coward. He knows that even acknowledging biology and reality is grounds for expulsion in Hollywood. Rowling was willing to take that risk because she views telling the truth as more important than acceptance at award show parties. Lithgow isn't. He wasn't going to turn down a paycheck, a big paycheck, naturally. But he can make offensive, idiotic comments to maintain his standing in the industry.

The only principled stand he's willing to take is against common sense.