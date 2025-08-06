Never Fear, America: 2028 Olympics Is In Leftist LA, But Trump Is In Charge Of Making Them Great | Tomi Lahren

The Dems in California can't be trusted not to mess up the Olympics in 2028.

PublishedUpdated

President Trump signed an executive order to basically make sure inept and incompetent California Democrat leaders can’t EFF up the 2028 Summer Olympics and embarrass our entire nation in front of the world. 

TRUMP AND THE 2028 OLYMPICS

He’s committed the full force of the federal government toward that endeavor and it’s not hard to figure out why…

LA SCENES


I mean, we want Olympic athletes to jump over hurdles, not needles and human crap.

We want Olympic sprinters to run to beat records, not be forced to run for their lives from lawless thugs on the streets. 

We want a clean and beautiful Olympic Village for athletes, not sprawling homeless encampments for druggies and degenerates. 

It’d also be great if we could prevent LA from burning down - by way of wildfires OR crazed activists protesting for illegals, or Hamas or LGBTQ. 

In essence, like I said before, we don’t want LA or southern California to embarrass our nation. 

That’s why President Trump has named himself as chair of the task force. To make sure Mayor Dumb Bass doesn’t make us all look bad. 

What a relief. 

Also, this.

TRUMP ON MEN STEALING TROPHIES FROM WOMEN

In everything he does, President Trump puts America First. 

He loves this country. He’s proud of this country. He will not stand idly by as psycho Democrats and their antics embarrass us to the world. 

It’s an incredible honor to host the Olympics and, with President Trump at the helm, America will shine brightly and go for gold.

Thank God. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.