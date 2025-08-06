Never Fear, America: 2028 Olympics Is In Leftist LA, But Trump Is In Charge Of Making Them Great | Tomi Lahren

The Dems in California can't be trusted not to mess up the Olympics in 2028.

President Trump signed an executive order to basically make sure inept and incompetent California Democrat leaders can’t EFF up the 2028 Summer Olympics and embarrass our entire nation in front of the world.

He’s committed the full force of the federal government toward that endeavor and it’s not hard to figure out why…



I mean, we want Olympic athletes to jump over hurdles, not needles and human crap.

We want Olympic sprinters to run to beat records, not be forced to run for their lives from lawless thugs on the streets.

We want a clean and beautiful Olympic Village for athletes, not sprawling homeless encampments for druggies and degenerates.

It’d also be great if we could prevent LA from burning down - by way of wildfires OR crazed activists protesting for illegals, or Hamas or LGBTQ.

In essence, like I said before, we don’t want LA or southern California to embarrass our nation.

That’s why President Trump has named himself as chair of the task force. To make sure Mayor Dumb Bass doesn’t make us all look bad.

What a relief.

Also, this.

In everything he does, President Trump puts America First.

He loves this country. He’s proud of this country. He will not stand idly by as psycho Democrats and their antics embarrass us to the world.

It’s an incredible honor to host the Olympics and, with President Trump at the helm, America will shine brightly and go for gold.

Thank God.

Those are my Final Thoughts.