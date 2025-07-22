Native Americans Were Not The Ones Offended By 'Redskins' Name. White Liberals Were.

Those that supported the change include Tony Kornhesier, Jason La Canfora, Mike Florio, and Adam Schefter — none of whom are Native American.

When reporting on President Donald Trump threatening to hold up a new stadium deal for Washington's NFL team if it does not revert to the Redskins, ESPN and Adam Schefter have repeatedly claimed that Native Americans consider the nickname "offensive."

"President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up a new stadium deal for Washington’s NFL team if it does not restore its old name of the Redskins that is considered offensive to Native Americans," Schefter reported.

Says who?

Well, that's the part of the equation that's unclear. Media outlets continue to say that the word "Redskins" offends Native Americans, but there's no evidence of that.

A 2016 Washington Post study found that nine in 10 Native Americans "were not offended by the Redskins name." In fact, a 2019 survey by the outlet learned that the majority of Native Americans were "proud" to see an NFL team carry the Redskins title.

So, who is actually offended by the name? For one, former President Barack Obama. Obama mainstreamed the name change movement in 2013 when he called for the NFL to consider changing it.

"I don't know whether our attachment to a particular name should override the real legitimate concerns that people have about these things," Obama said.

Others who have argued for change include Tony Kornheiser, Jason La Canfora, Mike Florio, and Adam Schefter — none of whom are Native American.

In actuality, it wasn't Native Americans who were bothered by the Washington Redskins. It was mostly white liberals. Go figure.

Of course, there's an argument that there are more important issues for the president to address than a football team changing its name. That's true. However, the Washington football team restoring the Redskins title would serve as a significant blow to the woke sports movement, which is officially vulnerable.

Put simply, fighting for a name change wouldn't be for nothing.

A properly functioning society cannot let the most easily offended among them dictate change. That's what the NFL did by changing the team name to the Commanders after people who are not even Native American deemed the word "Redskins" offensive.