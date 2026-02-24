Nancy Guthrie Investigation Reportedly 'Becoming Cold'

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is turning "cold," TMZ reported Tuesday morning.

Harvey Levin said photos of an armed man wearing a ski mask on her front porch earlier this month have not produced any significant leads.

"It's becoming a cold case," Levin warned.

TMZ's reporting could help explain several developments over the past 24 hours. On Monday, Fox News Digital and other outlets reported that FBI images of the suspect included two different dates, one from the morning of the kidnapping and another from an unknown date prior. Savannah Guthrie also posted a video offering a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother’s recovery.

NewsNation has since reported that the DNA found inside Nancy Guthrie’s home was only a partial sample and was not viable for CODIS.

The ongoing DNA issues may be the most significant concern.

Earlier this week, reports said authorities planned to use genetic genealogy, the method that led to the arrests of Bryan Kohberger and the Golden State Killer. Questions about the quality of the DNA samples now raise doubts about when that method could identify a suspect.

Still, the $1 million reward could prompt someone with information to come forward. The reward had previously totaled $200,000.

According to Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz, sources familiar with the family’s thinking said the Guthries raised the idea of offering a reward on the first day of the investigation.

"They were advised by law enforcement to hold off as 'doing so earlier might overwhelm the infrastructure set up to field leads, tens of thousands of which have been coming in organically,'" Ruiz reported.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen the night of January 31. Authorities have not received proof of life despite at least two ransom notes that investigators have deemed authentic.