MSNBC Turning Straight To Its Left-Wing Propagandists on Election Night

The hell with new anchors. MSNBC is turning to its left-wing propagandists on election night.

The network announced over the weekend that Rachel Maddow would lead its primetime election coverage, starting Tuesday. Will reporters and credible voices at least surround her? No.

Rather, the network has tasked Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid (the race lady), and Jen Psaki – the NBC mean girls who pettily chased Ronna McDaniel out of the company earlier this year – with joining Maddow on the main desk.

Opinion hosts Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Stephanie Ruhle will also join the ladies on set throughout the night. What a cast.

Look, we aren't knocking MSNBC for employing propagandists – that's kind of the point of MSNBC. But to not feature a single "news" anchor or reporter on the desk for election night (!!!) is quite revealing.

Every other notable network plans to load its election night coverage with anchors who are either respected or at least capable of delivering the news factually.

Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper will handle duties for CNN. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor Fox News' election week coverage. Amazon Prime is debuting its first live newscast on Tuesday, tapping former NBC anchor Brian Williams to lead the broadcast. NBC, ABC, and CBS will turn over the key to their respective anchors, Lester Holt, David Muir and Margaret Brennan.

Meanwhile, MSNBC will present viewers with the chief Russia hoaxer (Maddow), the proudest anti-white commentator on television (Reid), and Biden's lying former press secretary (Psaki).

The three ladies tried out their chemistry during the network's coverage of the Republican National Convention in July, an event that took place just two days after the first attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

And, oh, was it a doozy.

Before going on air, Joy Reid suggested that Trump staged the assassination attempt:



"I have many questions! 🙋🏾Like where are the medical reports? What caused Trump’s injury and what was the injury? Shrapnel? Glass? A bullet? Where were the three attendees who were shot seated or standing relative to Trump?" asked Reid.

"Why was Trump allowed to stand and pose for photos, fist pumping for nearly ten seconds while asking about his shoe when there could easily have been additional shooters? How did the gunman manage to get on the roof of the building WHERE THE LOCAL POLICE WERE LITERALLY INSIDE?"

Reid then made her way to the RNC desk, where she compared Joe Biden overcoming COVID to the near-murder of Donald Trump:

Speaking of debunked conspiracies, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Michael Steele will appear on MSNBC on Tuesday night for his "insights" on the election.

Steele appeared in a similar role during the RNC, seemingly implying that only Trump's teleprompter was struck by a bullet.

"If he was shot by a high-caliber bullet, there should probably be very little ear there. And so we’d like to know that. Is there cosmetic surgery involved? What is the prognosis for recovery? Were there stitches? What is the extent and nature of the damage to his ear?" Steele told Psaki.

"Was it caused by a bullet as opposed to — as some reports from those on the scene, other reporters — saying that it was actually shards of glass from the teleprompter itself, not the bullet. So there are a lot of questions around that ear. And yet there’s been no response to that. Instead, just showing the image of the man coming into the hall with the wounded ear."

Psaki did not correct Steele or notify viewers that MSNBC's parent company, NBC News, had already debunked the "teleprompter theory" before Steele's segment.

Rather, she just nodded along in fascination:

OutKick asked MSNBC if it had a comment on Steele's promotion of the officially debunked "teleprompter theory." Unfortunately, the network did not respond.

Lord of the Rings = an affinity for the far right?

Rachel Maddow didn't delve into any conspiracy theories during the RNC. But she did warn voters that JD Vance is a fan of "Lord of the Rings" and that ought to keep vulnerable Americans up at night

Huh?

We'll let the queen explain:

"Mr. Vance then was able to go and start another venture capital firm with, surprise, yet more help from Peter Thiel. Like Mr. Thiel, who has named his companies after things in the Lord of the Rings series of J.R.R. Tolkien books.

"Lord of the Rings is a sort of favorite cosmos for naming things and cultural references for a lot of far right and alt right figures, both in Europe and the United States. Peter Thiel names all these things after Tolkien figures in places like his company Palantir, for example."

"Like his mentor, like Peter Thiel, who had given him all his jobs in the world, Mr. Vance also when he founded his own venture capital firm with help from Peter Thiel, named it after a Lord of the Rings thing. He called it Narya, N-A-R-Y-A, which you can remember because it’s Aryan, but you move the n to the front," she continued. "Apparently that word has something to do with elves and rings from the Lord of the Rings series, I don’t know."

Got all that?

How can the other networks compete? In terms of dramatics, they can't. MSNBC is on an island alone.

If Trump wins the election – and based on the polling, the race is a true toss-up – you will want to turn on MSNBC.

The extent to which the network will go to discredit Trump's win, blame Russia, raise the racial temperatures and utterly meltdown live on television would be a sight to behold.