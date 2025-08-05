More People Watched NFL Hall of Fame Preseason Game Than NBA Playoffs

Only the sickos could make it through watching an entire NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Only the sickos could make it through watching an entire NFL Hall of Fame Game.

The exhibition matchup features no star players and teams often elect to keep their highest-drafted rookies off the field. Moreover, this year's game didn't provide the usual betting interest as the Chargers blew out the Lions, 34-7.

And yet, more people watched the game than the average number of viewers during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Last Thursday, the Hall of Fame Game drew 6.9 million viewers, while the NBA Playoffs (which don't include the Finals) averaged around 4.5 million viewers.

There was once a time, just seven years ago, that sports commentators (like Jalen Rose) predicted the NBA would surpass the NFL by the end of the decade. Since that prediction, the NFL has only further distanced itself from the NBA.

In fact, the NBA would have to surpass both college football and MLB (when including local popularity) to catch the NFL. The NBA is closer to the NHL in terms of popularity than the NFL.

The NFL is the last true form of monocultural entertainment in the United States. There's nothing else. Even the most popular television series in recent years pale in comparison to the mass-scale interest of previous top series. (And I loved "Better Call Saul.")

But as the NFL continues to grow, the NBA has never been less popular. This past NBA Finals, between the Thunder and Pacers, was on pace to be the least-watched Finals on record until Game 7. However, at 16.4 million viewers, it was still the least watched Game 7 in NBA Finals history.

By comparison, the last NBA Finals series to reach seven games was in 2016, when 31 million viewers tuned in to the Cavs-Warriors finale.

And don't buy the spin from fanboys like Ryen Russillo, who blame cord-cutting (and "right-wingers"). If it were, the NFL, college football, MLB, golf, and tennis wouldn't have higher ratings this year than in past years.

If the NBA can learn anything from the NFL, it's that brands, fans, and history matter. The NBA diminished its product by putting a few select stars above the rest of the league. Since 2010, star players have constantly switched teams, demanded trades, and sat out games when healthy.

It often feels like NBA teams operate against their own interests simply to accommodate star players. That's a disservice to the fans.

The NBA media hasn't helped. Instead of embracing the passion of local markets like the NFL (Green Bay, Buffalo, Kansas City) does, commentators on ESPN and TNT complain on television about having to cover games outside of Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

In case you hadn't heard, Stephen A. Smith was "demoralized" that he had to spend his June in Indiana and Oklahoma City.

Combining all of this with political messaging, an overemphasis on 3-point shooting, and a lack of effort on defense, the NBA now has a postseason product with less interest than an NFL preseason game in July.

In February, radio host Colin Cowherd likened the NBA to the Democratic Party. "Once you detach from regular people in America, you will pay a price."

The NBA has detached from regular people and is paying the price.