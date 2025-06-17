More Hypocrisy From The Dems As California Lawmakers Want Masks Gone For Law Enforcement | Tomi Lahren

Dems now believe law enforcement officers shouldn’t be allowed to protect their identities but have yet to say anything about the masked rioters who are destroying LA with impunity and anonymity.

Yes, California state idiots are back at it. This time with a bill that they have absolutely no jurisdiction over and cannot enforce, but hey, it sounded good to CA Senator Scott Wiener as he was doing his daily Trump Derangement morning affirmations in the mirror, so here we are.

CA LAW ENFORCEMENT MASKS

The so-called "No Secret Police Act," which again has no teeth because California or any other state has no authority or jurisdiction to regulate what federal law enforcement wears or does, but even so, it’s an attempt to ban local, state and federal law enforcement from covering their faces when interacting with the public.

Scotty boy NOW believes law enforcement officers shouldn’t be allowed to protect their identities but has yet to say anything about the masked rioters who are destroying LA with impunity and anonymity.

Also, important to point out that Scott himself at least was a big mask guy…

Wow, those are a lot of examples there, Scotty boy!

Scott doesn’t get this because he’s a Democrat and liberalism has rotted his brain, but ICE agents and other law enforcement officials aren’t hiding their faces because they are ashamed of what they’re doing, they hide their faces because your feral constituents dox them, threaten their families, and put targets on their backs simply for doing their jobs and enforcing the law. 

Democrats, man, whenever they have the chance to be for the men and women of law enforcement or something else, they choose the something else. 

Same with America and Americans in general. You’ll notice they have never been such fierce defenders of you.

The priorities are clear. 

Vote accordingly!

Those are my Final Thoughts.

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.