More Hypocrisy From The Dems As California Lawmakers Want Masks Gone For Law Enforcement | Tomi Lahren

Dems now believe law enforcement officers shouldn’t be allowed to protect their identities but have yet to say anything about the masked rioters who are destroying LA with impunity and anonymity.

Yes, California state idiots are back at it. This time with a bill that they have absolutely no jurisdiction over and cannot enforce, but hey, it sounded good to CA Senator Scott Wiener as he was doing his daily Trump Derangement morning affirmations in the mirror, so here we are.

The so-called "No Secret Police Act," which again has no teeth because California or any other state has no authority or jurisdiction to regulate what federal law enforcement wears or does, but even so, it’s an attempt to ban local, state and federal law enforcement from covering their faces when interacting with the public.

Scotty boy NOW believes law enforcement officers shouldn’t be allowed to protect their identities but has yet to say anything about the masked rioters who are destroying LA with impunity and anonymity.

Also, important to point out that Scott himself at least was a big mask guy…

Wow, those are a lot of examples there, Scotty boy!

Scott doesn’t get this because he’s a Democrat and liberalism has rotted his brain, but ICE agents and other law enforcement officials aren’t hiding their faces because they are ashamed of what they’re doing, they hide their faces because your feral constituents dox them, threaten their families, and put targets on their backs simply for doing their jobs and enforcing the law.

Democrats, man, whenever they have the chance to be for the men and women of law enforcement or something else, they choose the something else.

Same with America and Americans in general. You’ll notice they have never been such fierce defenders of you.

The priorities are clear.

Vote accordingly!

Those are my Final Thoughts.