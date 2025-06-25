More California Craziness: Now Elected Official Is Calling On Gangs To Take Out ICE | Tomi Lahren

And you thought you had seen everything from the Dems...

PublishedUpdated

The Leftists are becoming more and more brazen about their disdain for everything and everyone who dares to keep our country and our communities even halfway decent. 

Here’s a video proudly posted and now deleted featuring the vice mayor of Cudahy (California), Dr Cynthia Gonzalez, seemingly calling for gangs to take out ICE agents.

VICE MAYOR GONZALEZ TARGETS ICE

The FBI is reportedly investigating the post and its star, though the FBI cannot officially confirm or deny that at this time.

Well, I hope to goodness they are. I hope they arrest her and I hope they charge her and I hope she never shows her face again. 

According to a deep dive by our own Bill Melugin, not only is this woman a vice mayor and also obviously batshit crazy, last month, UCLA apparently hired her as its new "Director of the Principal Leadership Institute", describing her as a leader in "educational equity and social justice". 

Oh, and The LA Times also previously endorsed her as the "best pick" for LAUSD school board.

It should come as no surprise that the more morally repugnant you are, the more DEI positions you’ll be eligible for in and around the hellhole that is Los Angeles.

This woman is sick and a traitor. 

And for those like Hakeem Jeffries and little Jerry Nadler who demand federal agents not wear masks or conceal their identities, do you get it now or do you just not care? 

Come get your Democrat freak show pals. With each passing day they only make the case for President Trump, Tom Homan and Stephen Miller.

I’d also point out that elected Democrats far and wide -- apart from pretty much just John Fetterman at this point -- not only want criminal aliens to stay here, they also have no problem openly and proudly endangering the lives of law enforcement and federal agents.

This should not come as a surprise from the "defund the police" crowd but I tell ya what, this level of extremism on the Left could make even a 2020 BLMer blush.

Do better. Y’all are sick.

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

