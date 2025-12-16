Mick Foley Quits WWE Because Company Might Like Donald Trump

To be frank, we didn't even know Foley still had a role with WWE.

WWE legend Mick Foley is parting ways with WWE over its supposed support of President Donald Trump.

"I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy," Foley said on Facebook Monday night. "Last night, I informed WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office."

Foley accused Trump of conducting "cruel and inhumane treatment" of "anyone who looks like an immigrant." He says the final straw was the president's "incredibly cruel comments" about Rob Reiner's death.

Foley is likely referring to head of content Paul "Triple H" Levesque appearing at the White House on several occasions the past year, and reports that WWE wanted Trump to be in attendance for John Cena's last match this past Saturday.

Nonetheless, Foley couldn't look softer by severing ties with the company that made him rich and famous because it doesn't hold the same propagandistic views of the president that he does.

Trump's comments about Reiner less than 24 hours after his murder were unnecessary. Grave dancing is wrong. However, notice that Foley never made such career decisions when WWE hosted various celebrities in the front row who have made just as distasteful comments about Trump, Charlie Kirk, and other conservatives.

To its credit, WWE doesn't show any noticeable favoritism based on political leanings. Find another company that does interviews with OutKick, ESPN, Fox News, The Ringer, Bleacher Report, Ariel Helwani, and CNN.

Also, how exactly is Trump trying to deport illegal immigrants – not immigrants – "cruel and inhumane?"

Of course, WWE wanted Trump to appear for Cena's final match. He's the President of the United States.

As for Foley, while he is a legend, WWE isn't going to change its approach because he plans to no longer appear in an ambassador role.

