Michele Tafoya Joins Tomi Lahren To Announce She's Running For US Senate In Minnesota

Can the deep blue state be saved?

PublishedUpdated

Michele Tafoya joined Tomi Lahren on an all-new "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" and announced she’s running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.

Top moments from the show include:

Tafoya On Why She's Running — Boiling Point In MN

Why she entered the race: Tafoya said Minnesota is facing a "crisis of leadership" and argued the state is "going in the wrong direction." She framed herself as an outsider candidate and said recent events were the "final straw," encouraging supporters to visit her campaign site for ways to help.

Tafoya On Possible Trump Endorsement

On Trump’s endorsement: She said she’d be "honored" to receive President Trump’s endorsement, but emphasized it’s her job to earn votes statewide (including persuadable Democrats) by focusing on safety, taxes, healthcare, jobs, and wages.

Tafoya On Critics Saying She's Just A TV Sports Person.mp4

To critics who say she’s "just a sports person": Tafoya pointed to her background outside sports (including a business master’s degree and international experience), said she’s spent recent years studying policy issues, and argued Minnesota needs "new blood" willing to challenge career politicians.

Tafoya On NIL — Gov't Intervention

NIL and college sports: She said college athletics has become the "Wild West" due to NIL and the transfer portal, suggested changes like tightening the portal calendar, and said congressional oversight could be on the table.

Click here to check out the episode. And for more Tomi Lahren, always visit OutKick.com.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.