Michele Tafoya Joins Tomi Lahren To Announce She's Running For US Senate In Minnesota

Michele Tafoya joined Tomi Lahren on an all-new "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" and announced she’s running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.

Top moments from the show include:

Why she entered the race: Tafoya said Minnesota is facing a "crisis of leadership" and argued the state is "going in the wrong direction." She framed herself as an outsider candidate and said recent events were the "final straw," encouraging supporters to visit her campaign site for ways to help.

On Trump’s endorsement: She said she’d be "honored" to receive President Trump’s endorsement, but emphasized it’s her job to earn votes statewide (including persuadable Democrats) by focusing on safety, taxes, healthcare, jobs, and wages.

To critics who say she’s "just a sports person": Tafoya pointed to her background outside sports (including a business master’s degree and international experience), said she’s spent recent years studying policy issues, and argued Minnesota needs "new blood" willing to challenge career politicians.

NIL and college sports: She said college athletics has become the "Wild West" due to NIL and the transfer portal, suggested changes like tightening the portal calendar, and said congressional oversight could be on the table.