Michael Douglas Admits Republicans Are The ‘Party Of The People,’ While Democrats Are ‘Elitists’

Slowly but surely, some Democrats are realizing what kind of political party they're actually supporting. The latest example being legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas. Douglas, a lifelong Democrat and defender of Joe Biden's mental abilities, appeared on the Bill Maher show and made a stunningly self-aware admission: Democrats are no longer the party of the people.

Douglas acknowledged that Donald Trump won in part because we've essentially "lost our middle class."

"And I think we really underestimated it, and the very fact now that we can talk about Republicans as being the people - the party for the people, and that we have this elitist party on the left, Democrats, is wild," Douglas said. Maher agreed, saying that it was "crazy," but that there's "truth" to it, and it's understandable why people feel that way.

Michael Douglas Finally Understands What The Democratic Party Can't

Democrats act as if their goal is to help the little guy and grow the middle class, but all of their policy positions and ideas come from elite academic circles and highly paid consultants in Washington D.C. The party of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, isolated from the consequences of their open border policies…until Republican governors force them to deal with it.

The party of Marin County and wealthy entertainment industry personalities, where rich people live behind gates and vote for soft-on-crime District Attorneys that allow criminals back onto lower and middle class streets.

As we've seen over and over and over again with the decline of blue cities in blue states, the left's policies and ideas simply don't work. They have supermajorities in Douglas' home California, and millions of residents have fled the state in the past few years as quality of life declines.

The 2024 presidential election and the dramatic shift of Latino voters towards President-Elect Donald Trump shows that more and more working and middle class voters have realized that the left no longer has their interests at heart. That infamous Trump ad, "Kamala is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you," was so effective because it was so accurate. The left relies on disconnected elites to set nonsensical policy that they don't have to live with. The right actually wants to help people succeed.

And the public is noticing.