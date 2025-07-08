Mexicans Riot Against “Gringos." Isn't That Rich? | Tomi Lahren

Mexicans in Mexico openly demand white people leave but then also come to the USA illegally, disrespect and ignore our border and laws and then wave their flags.

It’s hard to tell, given that so many foreigners living in the USA also wave Mexican flags and make demands of American citizens, but this particular protest/riot actually took place in Mexico City!

MEXICANS RIOT AGAINST GRINGOS

Yes, Mexican citizens are pissed about, get this, an influx of Americans and other foreigners coming into Mexico.

Guess what y’all, we know the feeling.

But unlike we the people in America who are sick of illegals and invaders coming in and turning our great country into a crime-ridden third world nation, these Mexican protesters in Mexico are actually enraged that Americans and other non-natives are coming in and gentrifying cities and towns. 

So naturally, they protested by…destroying businesses. 

Oh, and also shouted "GRINGOS OUT!"

Gringos, for those unaware, means "white people."

"Mexico for Mexicans," "Pay taxes, learn Spanish, respect my culture," and "gringo go home" were among other protest slogans.

And isn’t that just something. Mexicans in Mexico openly demand white people leave but then also come to the USA illegally, disrespect and ignore our border and laws and then wave their flags, also join in protests and riots and also demand WE learn Spanish and respect their culture!

Oh and in Mexico, they are also angry that foreigners are not only gentrifying their neighborhoods but also driving up rent and housing costs.

Um, how do they think WE FEEL about their citizens not only illegally crossing our borders but the country of Mexico also aiding and abetting the invasion of MILLIONS of people from all around the world right across their borders and then ours?!

So no, spare me the outrage in Mexico.

The few thousand - tops - your city has had to endure is child’s play, a cake walk, a drop in a bucket in the ocean compared to what the USA has put up with, thanks to Mexico and Mexico’s policies, for DECADES. 

So cool your jets.

And those are my Final Thoughts.

