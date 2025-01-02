Melania Trump Calls For 'Brutality' To Stop After New Orleans, Las Vegas Violence

New Year's Day 2025 started with tragedy, violence, and a number of very important questions. A terrorist attack in New Orleans killed 15 people as a man flying an ISIS flag drove through a crowded Bourbon Street. Then, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring several other bystanders.

Elon Musk has suggested that he believes it was "likely an act of terrorism," with authorities releasing images of the truck with fireworks and gas cans in the bed, reportedly tied to a detonation system controlled by the driver.

Now former and future First Lady Melania Trump has issued a public statement after the day's incidents.

Melania Trump Issues Short Statement on New Year's Day Violence

"The incidents of violence that have impacted our communities are deeply concerning," she posted on X. "The brutality must stop.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families who are experiencing such profound grief and loss. Let us strive for a future where peace prevails."

Melania didn't specifically mention the explosion in front of the Trump hotel, considering authorities are still conducting their investigation.

With no motive or identity yet established, it's impossible to say for certain whether the explosion was related to terrorism or to the attack in New Orleans. Still, after a summer where her husband was targeted several times with assassination attempts, Melania's statement does address that "brutality" and "violence" has only gotten worse.

Unfortunately that shows no sign of slowing down.