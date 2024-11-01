Lies About Trump's Liz Cheney Comments Highlight Why Trust In Media Is At An All-Time Low

While defending the Washington Post's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate in 2024, paper owner Jeff Bezos referenced a Gallup poll citing that mass media is the least trusted profession in America. More Americans trust Congress than the corporate press.

And Friday further highlighted why.

CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and the many other usual suspects opened the day with the same story: Donald Trump's criticism of Liz Cheney, a former Republican congresswoman and current Kamala Harris supporter.

"TRUMP CALLS FOR CHENEY’S EXECUTION," read the home page of the Drudge Report in red font. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough told his producers on-air to leave the Drudge headline up for everyone to see.

"Trump rages that ‘war hawk’ Liz Cheney should be fired upon," read the headline on the front page of CNN.com. CNN host Kasie Hunt claimed Trump targeted Cheney with "violent rhetoric" and "some of his darkest language yet."

The New York Times featured a story headlined, "Trump attacks Liz Cheney using violent war imagery." Bezos' Washington Post went with "Trump suggests ‘war hawk’ Liz Cheney should have guns ‘trained on her face.’"

"Trump suggested Liz Cheney should face firing squad for her foreign policy stance," Reuters wrote Friday morning.

Etc, etc, etc.

The media narrative is that Trump called for Liz Cheney's death by fire squad. But, of course, he didn't actually do that. Or say anything close to that.

Thursday night, Trump appeared on stage with Tucker Carlson during the latter's live tour in Glendale, Arizona. During the discussion, Trump made the valid point that Liz Cheney is a warmongering neocon who prefers to settle matters by putting American troops on foreign soil.

"I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual. Very dumb, she’s a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her, OK? Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face," Trump said.

Trump's point is that Cheney wants war, but never has to bear the consequences of war herself. She never has.

Young men are forced to sacrifice their lives to fight in pointless, often never-ending wars, while warhawks like Cheney and her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, rest comfortably in elite neighborhoods in Washington, DC.

In actuality, Trump's political run successfully pulled back the curtain and exposed how deep the hawkish filth lay within the GOP. We knew it was there. But Trump's reluctance to support their obsession with pointless, oft-never-ending wars ripped their masks completely off.

Now, the legacy media – which previously branded itself as "anti-war" – is on the side of the warmongers. Of course, they are. Both groups have one chief motivation: to stop Donald Trump from winning the presidential election.

Hence, reporters and anchors falsely representing Trump's statements about Liz Cheney in an effort to make it appear as if he called for her "execution."

The smear campaign is nothing more than a last-ditch effort to swing some votes away from Trump. The press is desperate. The election is too close to call. And Trump might be the favorite.

ExecutionGate is a hoax, a successor to the Russia hoax, "bloodbath" hoax, and "very fine people" hoax.

And the lies are nauseating.

The lies are why trust in the media is at an all-time low. The lies are why we ought to name and shame the bad-faith actors participating in the propaganda machine, to expose them for the smug, radicalized liars they are.