Dishonest Liberal Media Keeps Gaslighting About Joe Biden Coverage

Despite, thankfully, being out of office for several months, Joe Biden is back in the news.

Biden's mental decline is one of the biggest scandals in U.S. presidential history. The White House, his inner circle, and their media partners engaged in a years-long effort to misdirect, mislead and cover up that Biden was incapable of doing basic job functions during his administration.

That came to a head during the one presidential debate in 2024, as Biden embarrassed himself, and by extension, his media allies, by demonstrating he had no idea what he was talking about.

The aftermath of that debate is well known; Biden dropped out, the media continued to lose more trust among the American public, and Donald Trump was re-elected after Democrats nominated Kamala Harris. Now a precious few media members are discussing what went wrong with their coverage, including in a new book by Jake Tapper (!) and Alex Thompson from Axios.

Except even as they grapple with their mistakes now, they can't stop gaslighting and acting as if they did nothing wrong. And in the process, they're losing whatever shreds of trust their audience had left.

Media Can't Stop Lying About Joe Biden Coverage

Thompson spoke at the recent White House Correspondents Dinner, acknowledging that the media "missed a lot" of the Biden story. In doing so, he called out his fellow media members for not doing a better job.

"Being truth tellers also means telling the truth about ourselves. We, myself included, missed a lot of this story," Thompson said.

"President Biden's decline and its cover-up by the people around him is a reminder that every White House, regardless of party, is capable of deception."

"Some people trust us less because of it," he continued. "We bear some responsibility for faith in the media being at such lows. I say this because acknowledging errors builds trust, and being defensive about them further erodes it."

"We should have done better," Thompson concluded.

No kidding. But still, and Thompson does deserve some credit for acknowledging this now, there's plenty of gaslighting left in liberal media and their post-hoc justifications.

What Thompson fails to account for is the fact that reporters didn't "miss" the story. They straight up denied that it was happening. They labeled videos as "cheapfakes." They said Republicans were spreading misinformation, issued patronizing lectures about believing your own eyes, and often used White House comments in "fact checks." As if Biden employees would be objective, unbiased sources of information.

Here's one example, where Chris Cillizza wrote an article on CNN lambasting Republicans for "trying to make Biden's mental capacity an issue."

Here's the RNC Research account, as far back as 2022, posting the extreme level of detail Biden needed in his hand-written instructions to function at events.

If the media were even remotely objective, and not openly partisan, they would have investigated then. Not only did they not investigate, they were antagonistic towards information that disproved their preferred narrative. This continued for *years*. For years, they denied reality because it made Biden and their party look bad. They didn't "miss it," they took a different route 750 miles out of their way to avoid it.

It just. Kept. Happening.

There are dozens more where that came from. Somehow, the media just "missed" the story.

This is the gaslighting; that the media just trusted the Biden White House too much. Not out of partisanship and rooting for Democrats, but because it believed Biden was better at telling the truth than Trump.

Not only was Biden a much, MUCH bigger liar than Trump, but that lie has taken its ratings and surveyed trust down to historic lows.

The media had years and dozens of opportunities to cover this story properly. It didn't. It purposefully chose not to. There was no "missing" anything. There was a willful disregard for reality because it wanted to protect Democrats. It's that simple.