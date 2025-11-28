Marvel Actor Criticizes 'White Dudes' In Hollywood, Demands More 'Representation' In Movies
Former Marvel star claims studios think Asian actors are 'risky' despite financial successes
Marvel Studios has epitomized the problems facing modern Hollywood.
For years, Marvel was laser focused on its mission. It made fun, entertaining movies that had mass appeal. Popcorn movies that delivered a coherent, overarching storyline, with humor, recognizable characters, and competent execution.
Culminating in "Avengers: Endgame," the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed unstoppable. Fast-forward a few years, and Marvel has churned out a series of flops.
Here's a list of recent Marvel releases and their box office results:
Year
Film
Worldwide Gross
2019
Captain Marvel
$1,131,416,446
2019
Avengers: Endgame
$2,799,439,100
2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home*
$1,132,723,226
2021
Black Widow
$379,751,655
2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
$432,243,292
2021
Eternals
$402,064,899
2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home*
$1,921,426,073
2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
$955,775,804
2022
Thor: Love and Thunder
$760,928,081
2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
$859,208,836
2023
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
$476,071,180
2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
$845,555,777
2023
The Marvels
$206,136,825
2024
Deadpool & Wolverine
$1,338,073,645
2025
Captain America: Brave New World
$415,101,577
2025
Thunderbolts
$382,436,917
2025
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
$521,858,728
Here's how this looks, charted:
If you noticed a distinct downward trend, you're not alone. A large part of the reason for this decline is that Marvel Studios and its parent company, Disney, changed its focus. Instead of the best possible characters and storylines, the focus instead was on…representation. Choosing to fit demographic checkboxes first, and telling quality stories second.
It hasn't worked. And now, Simu Liu, one of the stars of those failed projects is demanding more of what doesn't work.
Simu Liu Shows Why Hollywood Keeps Struggling
On Threads of all places, Liu posted this week about a supposed lack of "representation" for Asian actors in the entertainment industry.
"Put some Asians in literally anything right now," he said. "The amount of backslide in our representation onscreen is f***ing appalling. Studios think we are risky."
He kept going, naming a number of movies starring Asian leads, while claiming they were all financial success stories: "Minari," "Farewell," "Past Lives," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which he starred in.
"Every single one a financial success. No Asian actor has ever lost a studio even close to 100 million dollars but a white dude will lose 200 million TWICE and roll right into the next tentpole lead. We’re fighting a deeply prejudiced system. And most days it SUCKS."
My goodness, what a ridiculous, inaccurate thing to say. Hollywood is prejudiced? Hollywood, the furthest left industry in America? That's alienated millions of right-leaning consumers with its obvious political bias?
It's all "white dudes" fault? There's nothing that Liu loves more than playing the victim. "White dudes" that act have nothing to do with whether film executives greenlight movies or not. And calling his "Shang-Chi" a box office success is wildly inaccurate. Estimates suggested a production budget of roughly $150 million, with likely a similar number spent on marketing. With the studio getting just half of box office receipts, which told around $432 million, it's a near-certainty the film lost money during its theatrical run.
Some of that might have been recouped through streaming, but it was hardly some box office hit.
The ultimate issue with this line of thinking is that it's reductive. The most important factor with movies is quality. Quality writing, quality storytelling, acting, and directing. Many of these success stories, like "Crazy Rich Asians," were hits because they had all those elements. That's what matters.
Hollywood, for years, has put "representation" first, representation for its own sake. Not quality. And they've lost a fortune. But Liu isn't demanding quality, he's demanding casting. As we've seen, that doesn't work. And it never will.