'Star Wars' Mark Hamill Goes Off The Deep End Again On Donald Trump

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill might be the best example of the dangers of Trump derangement syndrome.

Hamill, like so many other self-important boomer celebrities, has made it his life's mission to humiliate himself on social media by posting like an unhinged lunatic about politics. And he's been overwhelmingly successful in accomplishing that mission.

Hamill's complete lack of perspective about politics has reared its ugly head many times in recent years, as Donald Trump completely severed whatever remaining shreds of sanity Hamill had left. Especially after Trump was shot at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when Hamill went all-in on conspiracy theories in an effort to downplay what happened.

But after Trump won the 2024 election anyway, despite unimportant celebrities like Hamill demanding otherwise, he went off the deep end. Yet again.

Mark Hamill Wanted To Leave The Country; Wife Unfortunately Convinces Him Otherwise

After Trump won, Hamill, being the hysterical shrieking child that he is, told his wife he wanted to leave the country. In a new interview with The Times of London, he told her to choose between Ireland or England, following in the footsteps of other celebrity children like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell.

His wife though, talked him out of it.

"She’s very clever. She didn’t respond right away but a week later she said, ‘I’m surprised you would allow him to force you out of your own country.’ That son of a b****, I thought. I’m not leaving."

Hamill kept going, saying "this could actually be the end."

"The bullying, the incompetence, the people in place… The only way I can deal with it without going crazy and wanting to open my veins in a warm tub is to look at it like a thick, sprawling political novel. It’s entertaining in a way because this could actually be the end. Our status in the world has been crippled and that will reverberate for decades. Making Canada a 51st state? Do you know how offensive that is? And then taking over Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are hilarious."

He wanted to kill himself because Trump won? What a sad, embarrassing person.

Nutjobs like Hamill are never forced to face follow-up questions such as: when the second Trump presidency ends in January 2029 and the country continues on as it always has, will you admit you were wrong? Nor does anyone ask him if he regrets supporting Joe Biden, who was mentally unfit to run a lemonade stand, let alone the most powerful country on earth. Did that national embarrassment make him want to move to Ireland or England?

Of course, there's no intellectual honesty or consistency for toddlers like Hamill; their lives are wrapped in an all-consuming hatred for someone who disagrees with their delusional political ideology. He'd happily leave a country that made him a wealthy celebrity for being a mediocre to below-average actor because he simply can't handle anything not going his way. But one of the biggest revelations of this interview is that his wife is one of America's biggest villains for stopping him from going through with it.