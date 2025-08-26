'Comedian' Says Netflix Allowing Dave Chappelle's Trans Jokes Is 'Fascism'

It might be time to have an intervention with the political left to force them to learn what the definition of "fascism" is.

It's been obvious for years that the Democrat Party has lost any semblance of perspective, rationality or awareness when it comes to describing things it doesn't like. But it's gotten to a point where it's worth asking if Dems legitimately do not understand what words actually mean.

The latest example comes from one of the worst "comedians" working today, Marc Maron.

Maron, who is extremely far left and thus severely disconnected from reality, joined the left-wing "Pod Save America" podcast to talk about his delusional political views. But in doing so, he went off on several other, more successful and influential comedians, demonstrating his spectacular incompetence in the process.

He started with Bill Maher, who, though he dislikes President Trump, is more open-minded about specific policies and willing to speak out against the excesses of the Democrat Party and especially wokeness. For Maron, that's unacceptable.

"I can’t do it," Maron said when he was asked about Maher. "I always had a problem with his tone, and it happens with some of the other boomers, there’s this desperate chasing of relevance that changes someone’s mind in terms of how they approach what they do and also kind of makes the whole undertaking feel desperate.

"He’s got good joke writers who know how to write for his tone, but I can’t see past the desperation and what he’s willing to do to stay in the conversation," Maron added.

Or maybe Maher's just saying what he thinks?

Marc Maron Loses His Mind About Dave Chappelle, Netflix

But Maron wasn't done there.

His next target was streaming giant Netflix. Why? Because it allowed Dave Chappelle to tell jokes.

"Fascism is good for business," Maron said. "Netflix will just, you know, co-opt anybody that can take that algorithm. I used to do a joke about it—Netflix can become ‘Reichflix’ very quickly."

Is there a joke in there? What is he talking about? Netflix is "fascism?" It made even less sense when he tried to explain it further.

"When they had pushback from the trans community about Chappelle, they realized after several days that that community was not going to affect their bottom line at all," Maron said. "And they cut ‘em loose. That is how fascism works in business"

Well, first of all, that is not fascism. This is why we need an intervention with the delusional left, because its complete disregard for language has gotten out of control. Fascism is a system of government controlled by an autocratic dictator. Fascism typically does not allow free speech, and according to Merriam-Webster, "forcibly suppresses opposition."

So uh, Netflix supporting free speech, including allowing Dave Chappelle to tell jokes is not fascism. It's just remarkable that the left has made the definition of "fascism" into "anything I don't like."

That's not what it means. But Maron is so far gone that merely making jokes about certain subjects amounts to fascism. A certain group being offended by a joke is not fascism. It's insanity.

This is why the Democratic Party brand is in such free fall; they have no sense of humor, they refuse to listen to or accept different viewpoints, they want anyone who disagrees with them censored, and they're utterly disconnected from reality. It's pathetic, and it's a sign of how far beyond saving they are.