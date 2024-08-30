Man Detained At Donald Trump Rally Today In Pennsylvania

Just over a month after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, security threats continue.

On August 22, Trump shut down an interview with News Nation at the Southern border, telling the reporter that they were "in danger" from a potential threat.

READ: Donald Trump Shuts Down Interview, Tells Reporter They're 'In Danger'

On Friday, an actual threat materialized at a scheduled campaign rally in Pennsylvania. A man jumped the gate surrounding the press pen area at the Trump rally, before being immediately surrounded and contained by security and police at the event.

He was then officially detained, per Reese Gorman who was on site.

Steve Gruber posted another angle of the disruption.

Increasing Attention, More Issues At Trump Rallies After Assassination Attempt

The assassination attempt seems to have opened the floodgates for further issues at Trump rallies this summer. The continued extreme rhetoric from political opponents can't be helping either. Nearly every day, Trump is described as a "threat" or a "danger" that must be stopped.

Whether that incendiary language is related to the threats or security issues is not clear, but it certainly can't be helping. There's also the issue of copycatting; with the attention directed towards the would-be assassin, it could spur further disturbed individuals to make a name for themselves as well.

The rally went on as scheduled.

Hopefully this is the last disruption.