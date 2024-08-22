Donald Trump Shuts Down Interview, Tells Reporter They're 'In 'Danger'

Security threats against former President Donald Trump continue after the attempted assassination of the 78-year-old in Pennsylvania in July.

Trump is in Arizona to continue his presidential campaign, where authorities are also conducting a manhunt for a 66-year-old man who is under investigation "as a lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate." Fox News Digital reported that the presidential candidate was, once again, Donald Trump.

It's unclear what exactly prompted his reaction, but on Thursday afternoon during an interview with NewsNation, the 45th president abruptly said they should stop the conversation due to being in "danger." The interview started with questions on whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s likely withdrawal from the race on Friday would lead to a Trump endorsement, and if Trump would find a place for RFK in his cabinet.

While saying he would consider it an "honor" if RFK endorsed him, Trump was noncommittal about a potential cabinet appointment. When the reporter continued down a different line of questioning, and brought up the assassination attempt, Trump interrupted, saying "they" didn't want them standing there talking.

"Can I tell you something? We’re in danger standing here talking," Trump told Ali Brady during their interview at Arizona's southern border. "So let’s not talk any longer."

"No, I know about it, but they don't want me standing here, they don't want you standing here either," Trump continued. "Have a good time, thank you very much."

Trump Security Threats Won't Go Away

It's not clear from the interview if there was a specific threat at that location, or if the Secret Service detail believed that the area as a whole was not safe. Regardless, Trump seemed to believe it was a matter of some urgency to leave that position.

Despite the assassination attempt and calls to lower the national political temperature and reign in extreme rhetoric, the Democratic Party has made Trump the sole focus of their convention and media messaging. Within just a few weeks of the attempt on his life, the Democrat Party returned to describing him as a "threat" to America and telling the public he must be stopped.

This isn't new behavior or a new tactic for the Dems, but beyond its inaccuracy, it's indefensible given the very recent and very real attempt to kill him during a public speech. Trump is now speaking behind bulletproof glass at campaign rallies, and given he clearly was warned about some level of threat during Thursday's interview, it's not a moment too soon.

Unfortunately, it seems like these threats and the apparent "danger" shows no sign of slowing down.