Maine Senator Susan Collins Pushes Back Against Liberal Governor Who Wants Trans Athletes In Women's Sports

Maine Senator Susan Collins (R) does not believe transgender athletes should compete in girls' and women's sports. Her belief aligns with the majority of Americans and President Donald Trump, but goes against Governor Janet Mills (D) and the state's Department of Education.

Collins, Maine's longest-serving member of Congress, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital that a Maine state law that allows biological males to compete against girls and women goes against the "spirit and intent of Title IX."

"I believe that the State of Maine is under scrutiny because of the state law that allows biological males to play in girls’ sports. And that is contrary, not just to the President's executive order, but what I believe is the very spirit and intent of Title IX, which was to provide sports and other athletic activities to girls in a safe and fair way," Collins wrote.

Collins explained that it is important to treat transgender people with dignity and respect, but that does not make it right to go against the standards and values set forth by Title IX.

"Title IX, which was passed in 1972, has greatly expanded opportunities for girls and young women to participate in organized sports at the high school and college levels," Collins wrote in part. "It did so, in part, by mandating equal access to athletic resources and facilities on the basis of sex – not on the basis of gender identity. Safe and fair athletic competition has been one of the keys to the success of Title IX. That is why I do not believe that transgender athletes should compete in girls’ and women’s athletics.

I will continue to advocate for Maine to receive its fair share of federal funding, something I have done successfully so far, but I support the original intent behind Title IX."

Maine has refused to comply with President Trump's executive order to keep biological males from competing in girls' and women's sports, and Gov. Mills has been right in the middle of the situation.

The Democratic governor got into an argument with President Trump during a governors’ meeting at the White House in February. When the President spoke about Maine defying the executive order, Gov. Mills told Trump "we'll see you in court."

The state's Department of Education has continued to defy the executive order, and as a result, has been issued a final warning by the U.S. Department of Education threatening to submit a referral to the Department of Justice if Maine continues to defy federal law.

A statement was issued, giving Maine until April 11 to comply with President Trump's mandate and Title IX.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Maine receives over $280 million from the federal Department of Education. Those funds go toward programs, including school meals and special education, but could be cut if the state does not begin complying to Trump's executive order.

In February, an 11th-grade trans-identifying male high school athlete won a Maine state title in girls' pole-vaulting, defeating the closest competitor by more than six inches.