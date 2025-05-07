Mailbag: Most Influential Person In Media, Belichick Whipped, Online Hate And More

Well, hello, mailbag readers.

"Hey Bob, how does it feel knowing you built a brand around nothing but deeply rooted racism and sexism. P.S. You are a hack." – Ron.

Good way to start.

"Who is the most influential person in all of media?" – anonymous person.

Joe Rogan.

I don't think it's close. President Trump's appearance on Rogan's podcast ahead of the election was significant. Forget the raw number of YouTube views and podcast downloads, nearly every news network and website discussed that interview at length.

Most hosts react to the news. Rogan creates news. There's a difference. Just look at the reaction to his discussion with Dave Smith and Douglas Murray last month on the topic of Israel and Palestine.

The "Rogan bump" is real. The people who appear on his show leave his studio far more famous than when they entered. While different, Rogan is this era's Howard Stern.

As for some others:

Bill Maher is arguably the only person in media whom both sides of the political aisle respect. Most pundits are predictable and constrained by the biases of their audiences. Maher doesn't have that issue.

"Real Time" on HBO might be more influential today than at any point in Maher's career. It's certainly the only show that will feature Steve Bannon one week and Joe Scarborough the next.

In terms of linear television, Jesse Watters is the biggest star. He hosts the top two-rated shows in cable news each month, The Five and Jesse Watters Primetime.

Bret Baier is also high on the list. No traditional news anchor conducts more important interviews than Baier does, including a conversation earlier this year with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his infamous showdown with Trump in the Oval Office.

Megyn Kelly is a powerhouse. And with her new media company, MK Media, she has the ability to turn other hosts into stars. There are a lot of people in the media trying to be the next Megyn Kelly. I have spoken to many of them. Best of luck.

Not to shill, but Clay Travis co-hosts the top-rated radio show in the country. He also appears daily on Fox News, the number one-rated news channel, and is the face of OutKick, one of the most-read websites on the internet. That's a lot of people consuming his content.

Likewise, business host Dave Ramsey might reach more people per day than anyone mentioned above, between terrestrial radio, YouTube, Rumble, podcast, and TBN.

No, I don't agree with driving beaters or tearing up your credit card. Then again, who are we to challenge Dave Ramsey? Have you seen his (media) empire?

"Is Bill Belichick ruining his legacy by dating this girl?" – Kyle.

I don't know about that.

Look, old rich men have been shacking up with attractive young women since the beginning of time. It's the oldest trope in mankind. That said, allowing her to take control of his brand—sitting in on his interviews, dictating his media responsibilities, and CCing her on emails at North Carolina—is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Though maybe it isn't. As my friend Kirsten Fleming wrote for the New York Post last week, "there’s no fool like an old fool."

"The 73-year-old has empowered his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, a 24-year-old recent college cheerleader, to be the CEO, CMO and COO of Belichick Corporation — and we’re seeing how poor governance can really sink a brand," she added.

Belichick is whipped. Or, as Fleming put it, "putting his legacy in harm’s way for a bit of young tail."

Some 24-year-old women would be fine just borrowing Belichick's credit card and enjoying the fruits of his labor. Evidently, Jordon Hudson wants more than that. And as a whipped older man, Belichick has acquiesced.

But unless this relationship ends in a scandal or Belichick leaving the kids out of his will, his legacy should be fine. In 20 years, we will remember BB as a curmudgeon old ball coach who won six Super Bowls.

However, Hudson could star in the eventual documentary based on his life—assuming she is the executive producer, of course.

"Bobby, keep up the great work, man. I see you are getting crushed by the sports media elite. Honest question: Does online criticism bother you? We see people like Mina Kimes really struggle with it." – Tyler.

Tyler, it honestly doesn't bother me at all.

As you can probably tell, I turn most of it into content. In fact, I genuinely don't understand why someone like Mina cares so much about what people say about her on the internet.

The people who matter most in your life don't address their issues with you online. The people who do are mostly strangers, haters, and losers.

In actuality, those people have no power over you. None. They judge you based on incomplete information. Why take personally what people who don't know you personally think about you?

"What is your favorite show to appear on as a guest?" – anonymous person.

"Stacy on the Right" on SiriusXM.

I believe Stacy and I have unique chemistry and some of the most authentic conversations anywhere on air.

Nowhere else in the media does a white guy in his 20s discuss race, racism, life, politics, social issues, Lord of the Rings, war, transgenderism, SNL, and "Mean Girls" with a black woman who is married with children.

That's a rare combination. And people seem to enjoy it.

Eventually, I'd like to turn our weekly segments into something larger. Maybe a podcast?

Anyway, follow her on X, @StacyOnTheRight.

"Wait, could AOC actually be the Dem nominee in 2028??" – Sarah.

Sarah, maybe.

Remember, Bernie Sanders would have won the Democrat primaries in 2020 had the party's other candidates not panicked by dropping out, clearing the way for Joe Biden to inherit their votes.

So, yes, AOC could, in theory, win the primary elections in four years.

However, party leaders may again try to elevate someone with better prospects for a general election, someone they can sell as "moderate."

According to internal polling, median voters felt Kamala Harris veered too far left. AOC is left of Kamala and actually believes what she preaches.

Put simply, barring a dramatic shift in the average American voter, AOC probably isn't winning the White House in 2028. Maybe some day. But it's hard to see this country embracing socialist policies on that level in just four years.

That said, she is currently tied with Gavin Newsom on Kalshi as the betting favorite at 11 percent each, followed by Pete Buttigieg, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Senator Corey Booker.

Now, you see why party donors are reportedly interested in backing Stephen A. Smith…

Today, I'd bet on Newsom and all of his sliminess.

As for the other side, veteran political reporter Mark Halperin made a good point on Will Cain's show last week that with the influence Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Don Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Tucker Carlson have within the Republican Party, it could be difficult for others in the party to challenge JD Vance.

Vance vs Newsom?

America First vs. Make America California?

"How is your spray tanning coming along?" – David.

I don't spray tan.

I use tanning beds.

"What is your relationship like with Clay Travis?" – John S.

Speaking of people who spread propaganda about my tanning…

Strong.

I owe a lot to Clay. He gave me a big platform with the freedom to voice whatever opinion I had at just 22. No one has done more for me professionally than he has.

"Best movie ever." – Brad.

The Godfather.

"Thoughts on AI?" – Joe

It terrifies me. The thought of replacing human interaction with algorithms and robots makes me cringe. The possibility of loving codes instead of humans should keep all of us up at night.

Oh, by the way, the insatiable demand for AI energy is destroying our power grid. We are almost certainly going to have mass blackouts across the globe by 2040.

Any comment, climate cultists?

I do like the AI-generated memes, however. Those are (mostly) harmless.

"Did Oswald act alone?" – Dianne

No.

"I don't see how OutKick doesn't fire you soon. Even for OutKick, your level of bigotry is disgusting." – Greg.

What is "soon"?