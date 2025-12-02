With Mahomes Reeling, The NFL Needs Drake Maye's Star Power This Postseason

In terms of script, there's no better storyline for the NFL this postseason than Drake Maye leading the Patriots on a deep run.

Coming into the NFL season, there was near-universal agreement that Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson were the four faces of the league. And with all four quarterbacks 30 or younger, the NFL and its television partners expected that trend to continue for years to come.

However, a playoff field featuring all four now looks unlikely. Heading into Week 14, neither Mahomes’ Chiefs nor Burrow’s Bengals are currently in the playoff picture. Based on records, schedules, and tiebreakers, it’s more likely than not that both teams miss the postseason.

Losing the Chiefs — the league’s most reliable television draw — would be a blow to the NFL’s marketing operation and its broadcast partners. Fox will still have big-name NFC teams in the playoffs: Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco, and, yes, Chicago. But CBS has leaned heavily on those marquee AFC quarterbacks. And without the Chiefs, NBC would have a harder time pushing for a fifth straight year of record Super Bowl viewership.

The network might not have Allen or Jackson for long, either. According to ESPN analytics, Bills–Ravens is the most likely Wild Card matchup, with a 24% chance of landing in the 4–5 seed slot. Based on how both teams have looked lately, the winner could end up a road underdog in the divisional round. With all due respect, Bo Nix and Daniel Jones don't exactly move the needle.

But Drake Maye could.

As of Tuesday morning, Maye is the betting favorite to win NFL MVP. The Patriots hold the AFC’s top seed. And at just 23 years old, Maye is having a better season than any of the league’s four established stars (Burrow’s injury aside).

Maye leads the league in passer rating, completion percentage, and passing yards. But beyond the numbers, he possesses a unique aura. Between the rapid Boston sports culture and reviving a franchise left for dead after Tom Brady’s departure, Maye has a chance to become one of the most compelling athletes in the country.

He also has the physical tools that made Mahomes and Allen national attractions. In fact, as Steve Mariucci pointed out, he throws a cleaner deep ball than either of them.

New England has also surrounded Maye with a young core: Will Campbell (21), TreVeyon Henderson (23), and Christian Gonzalez (23). The Patriots aren’t just back, but they’re positioned to stay that way.

And with Maye still on a rookie contract, the team has room to keep building before he signs what will almost certainly be a record-setting deal.

The NFL has to be thrilled about Maye’s prospects. While the other top quarterbacks are nearing the back half of their primes, Maye is only entering his. Other leagues aren’t as fortunate. LeBron James turned 41 this month, and the NBA still hasn’t found a clear successor.

Of course, Maye still has to prove he’s worthy of that level of attention. Winning MVP is one thing. Winning in January and on an annual basis is another. Still, he has the talent, the coach, the organization, and the opportunity to do so.

In terms of script, there's no better storyline for the NFL this postseason than Drake Maye leading the Patriots on a deep run, establishing himself alongside the other four faces of the league.