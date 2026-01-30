Bill Maher Roasts Celebrities Who Talk Politics: 'Shut The F*** Up'

If there's one lesson we learned from the 2024 Presidential election, it's that almost nobody cares what celebrities think about politics. Well, we learned that lesson. Most celebrities didn't.

The past few weeks have proved that, as actors, musicians, and Hollywood personalities have lined up to give us their views on immigration enforcement. Views that nobody asked to hear. Bruce Springsteen wrote an entire, horrifically bad, song about Minnesota. Ben Stiller, for some reason, issued a statement lying about the shootings in Minneapolis, calling them "murder," then accusing President Trump and the administration of lying. Natalie Portman started crying. Stephen Colbert made a "joke" about ICE being worse than the Nazis. Giancarlo Esposito said it's time for a "revolution."

That's just a small list of those who've spoken out, criticized ICE and other efforts to enforce immigration laws, and once again demonstrated that they have no self-awareness. Speaking out against border enforcement while living behind gates, often with private security, is the height of hypocrisy. Though they'd never acknowledge it.

These positions are generally at odds with how the majority of Americans feel about deportations, with one recent poll suggesting that 60 percent of the country want everyone here illegally to be deported. And left-wing commentator Bill Maher might be the only person on that side of the political spectrum to correctly understand how little value these celebrity comments have.

Bill Maher Wants Celebrities To Stop Talking

Maher told the California Post in a recent interview that Hollywood is actively harming the Democratic Party by being the home of the "woke left."

"Hollywood [is] sort of the epicenter of the woke left," Maher said. "I don’t think they’re doing the Democratic Party any favors. I think if Democrats want to win elections in the future, job one, tell the celebrities to ‘Just shut the f*** up. You’re not helping. You don’t strike people in most of the country as sensible or in touch with reality.'"

Boy, ain't that the truth.

Celebrities are removed from the real world, isolated in a bubble of protectionism. Nobody in their circles will tell them the truth, because their livelihoods depend on it. They hear only the information they want to hear, never engage with opposing viewpoints, and are continuously radicalized by people like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who have turned what used to be "comedy" shows into extremist, MSNBC-type propaganda.

Nobody cares what they think, because they're actors and performers. They have no special insight into modern politics because they've made money by pretending to be someone else. There's no reason to take them seriously, and when they go off on another "woke" rant, it only hurts them.

Maher's one of the few on the left willing to call out this obvious reality. Though, if you want celebrities and their ideology to fail, it might be worth hoping he'd speak out a little less.