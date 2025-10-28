A Look At ESPN's Options If Scott Van Pelt Moves From Midnight to 5 PM

The ratings for ESPN’s 5 p.m. ET time slot are up 16 percent since the cancellation of “Around the Horn."

The ratings for ESPN’s 5 p.m. ET time slot are up 16% since the cancellation of "Around the Horn" last spring. Notably, none of the media hall monitors who were outraged over the show’s cancellation have mentioned the increase. In its place, the network has since aired a generic edition of "SportsCenter."

According to ESPN president of content Burke Magnus, however, ESPN has bigger plans for the hour that leads into its highest-rated program, "Pardon the Interruption." Magnus told The Athletic this week that the network is exploring the idea of moving Scott Van Pelt from midnight to 5 p.m.

"I don’t want to speak for [Van Pelt], but I think there is a limit for how long people can have their lives upside down from working late nights," Magnus said. "This could provide some relief in that regard."

Magnus doesn’t need to speak for Van Pelt. In 2023, Van Pelt told Sports Illustrated there was "no chance" he’d still be hosting at midnight in three years. This June marks three years since he made that promise to himself.

Van Pelt is widely considered one of ESPN’s most valuable personalities, alongside Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee. He currently hosts the de facto postgame show for ESPN’s biggest events, including Monday Night Football, the NBA conference finals, and the College Football Playoff. He also anchors "Monday Night Countdown," which will serve as the pregame show for ABC/ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage in 2027.

If Van Pelt steps away from one or both of those roles, NFL host Laura Rutledge would be the logical replacement. Rich Eisen, now back under the ESPN umbrella, would likely also push for one of Van Pelt’s slots. However, Eisen is more political (see his soft-ball interview with Kamala Harris' husband ahead of the election) than ESPN should want in that role.

Of course, if ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro has a say, he might hand the job to Ryan Clark. Kidding. Sort of. Maybe Clark and Mina Kimes as co-hosts?

In theory, ESPN would want to get more out of Van Pelt than a 30-minute daily show in the afternoon. Then again, he may be one of the few media figures willing to prioritize lifestyle over airtime.

Another name to watch: Peter Schrager. Sources within ESPN expect Schrager to get his own show eventually. Perhaps he lands in the 2 p.m. ET slot, where ESPN is running what seems to be a placeholder edition of "SportsCenter."

OutKick has previously floated the idea of pairing Schrager with Brian Windhorst. The two share a similar sensibility and each has unique sources tied to the NFL and NBA, respectively. Schrager and Windhorst would be an informed duo of popular personalities who actually stick to sports. (Note: Schrager is not as connected to the NFL as Windhorst is to the NBA).

While Windhorst isn’t exactly a football guy —a must for a daily studio show — we assume he at least knows who Barry Sanders is, which puts him ahead of many at the network.

Another potential move would be reuniting Schrager with his former "Good Morning Football" co-host Kyle Brandt, who would become an ESPN employee if the SEC approves the network’s acquisition of NFL Network.

Regardless of how the lineup shakes out, ESPN should focus on elevating anchor Matt Barrie, a favorite among casual fans and a throwback to the network’s classic era. Barrie has hosted both the 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. "SportsCenter" editions since football season began. He’s capable of anchoring a personality-driven show or taking on a larger role in college football coverage.

In any event, ESPN should consider the data since canceling "Around the Horn" when naming a new lineup. There is a trend. ESPN has experienced double-digit growth each time it has canceled one of its far-left, DEI-driven sports shows — from "SC6" to "High Noon," from "Highly Questionable" to now "Around the Horn."

Advice to ESPN: When someone starts sounding like Jemele Hill, Bomani Jones or Tony Reali — cancel their show, fire them, and get back to sports.

It seems the network is finally starting to agree.