A Look Back At Nike's Greatest Woke Hits

The year 2023 reaffirmed the basic fact that no matter the size of a popular brand, the everyday consumer still ultimately controls the marketplace.

That year, once-seemingly untouchable corporations like Bud Light and Target suffered significant declines in market cap after using their influence to celebrate transgenderism.

Specifically, Bud Light partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney to honor his "365 days of girlhood," while Target introduced "tuck-friendly" swimwear for trans children. Consumers revolted, sending a stern message to the rest of the Fortune 500.

Apparently, Nike didn't quite see it that way.

This week, the New York Times appeared to uncover an initiative within Nike to help fund a study on the use of puberty-blockers on children and how they affect athletic performance. Nike has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

OutKick's Tomi Lahren and former NBC reporter Michele Tafoya discussed the finding this week on Lahren's "Fearless."

"I think this is a big deal because the only reason I can think that Nike would be involved in this is to… be inclusive and include trans girls, again folks, biological boys, biological males, in girls' sports, so that they're not excluded. But, by doing that, you are excluding girls," Tafoya said.



"It's abusive to give children puberty blockers. Why that even ever became a thing to me is so disgusting and reprehensible," Lahren responded.

Nike's funding of the study wouldn't be the first time the shoemaker has used its influence to make a political or social statement that disregards at least half of the country.

Let's run through some of Nike's greatest hits:

Colin Kaepernick and the "Dream Crazy" campaign

In 2018, Nike made Colin Kaepernick the face of the company to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It Campaign." However, unlike the previous campaign, this one was wrapped in political messaging.

In the two-minute ad, Kaepernick closed by saying, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

These days, Kaepernick is still flipping back and forth between likening the NFL to a slave auction and begging for another chance to play.

Support for the U.S. Women's Soccer Team's equal pay campaign

In 2019, Nike released another ad supporting the US women’s national soccer team's "fight for pay equity."

"Women will conquer more than just the soccer field by breaking every single glass ceiling," the narrator in the ad said. "One of the spot’s most striking images is of a young girl standing in a stadium, holding a sign that reads 'Equal Rights.'"

"The ad centers on the concept that the USWNT’s win is about more than just winning a soccer title. It’s considered a significant step in the battle to achieve pay equity and end gender discrimination in sports," CNN wrote at the time.

‘Don’t Do It’ and support for BLM

Following George Floyd's death in 2020, Nike flipped its famous slogan to "Don’t Do It." The brand released the following text-only video about supposed racism in America:

"For once, Don’t Do It. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change."

Nike then pledged $40 million over four years to support organizations focused on social justice, education, and economic empowerment for black communities.

Okay, but what does any of that have to do with Floyd?

Nearly five years later, there remains no evidence that his death was racially motivated – zero.

In fact, the racial reckoning was hijacked by BLM leaders who enriched themselves based on the lie that black people are not safe here America. Nike helped enable that lie.

Nike dropped Betsy Ross-themed Fourth of July sneakers after Colin Kaepernick complained.

Also in 2019, Nike nixed the release of sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross flag because, wait for it, Colin Kaepernick found the association "offensive."

"After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery," the Wall Street Journal reported.

Just blew it.

‘Equality’ campaign with LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe

Nike launched an aggressive "Equality" campaign with LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe, and Serena Williams in 2017 in a so-called stance against racism and gender inequalities in America. However, this social justice campaign was met with immediate backlash for its glaring hypocrisy.

See, if Nike were truly an advocate of equality, one would argue the company would not continue to profit from the mistreatment of foreign workers via slave labor, low wages, or sweatshops.

"While you're busy sharing this ad and praising the company for embracing equality everywhere just be glad that you were born in America and don't have to work for $3 a day making LeBron James's shoes in an awful factory in Indonesia," Clay Travis wrote at the time.

Conclusion

Nike isn't changing. Therefore, it's up to you -- the consumers -– to force a change.

You have the power. Just ask Bud Light.