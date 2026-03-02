Local CBS Reporter In Austin Told To Stop Covering Celebratory US-Iran Rally

A local CBS affiliate in Austin ordered reporter Vinny Martorano to stop focusing on a rally celebrating the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Martorano ignored the directive.

"What does that mean?" Martorano asked during the station’s live Facebook broadcast as he read a message off the screen.

"It means they don’t want us to focus on this," a crew member told him.

Sounding surprised but amused, Martorano replied, "Alright, well I am."

He then provided the following report:

"There’s a lot of mixed opinions across Austin about the joint attack between the United States and Israel against Iran that happened earlier this morning. Some people, like this group behind me, are thanking Trump and the United States government for following through with this attack against Iran. Other people across the city say there needs to be more peace in the Middle East."

Martorano is correct that opinions are divided over the joint U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran, which has already resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members. However, nothing in his on-the-ground reporting suggested he was taking a position. He was simply documenting a group of local residents celebrating.

That, by definition, is news. It would also be news if residents were protesting the attack. In either case, a reporter’s role is to cover events as they unfold.

So why did the station instruct him to stop showing the celebration? Who issued the order? Is there additional context that has not yet been made public?

OutKick emailed CBS Austin with those questions on Monday. The station has not responded. This story will be updated if and when it does.