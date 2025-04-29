Let's Be Honest: Do We Really Need All That Cheap Crap From China That Will Be Hit With Tariffs? | Tomi Lahren

So the Democrats and their social media army of paid influencers will -- by nature and maybe by contract -- be against anything and everything the Trump Administration does. We know this.

But they’ve found a new issue they hope will get your goat.

Due to Trump’s tariffs on China, the cheap fast fashion website SHEIN and also the cheap crap alleged data mining site TEMU have raised their prices.

Democrats hope you’ll be so infuriated you won’t be able to get your sweatshop-made products at sweatshop prices!!

Because just GOD FORBID you pay a little more for that intoxicating lead paint smell or, even worse, be forced to buy your cheap trinkets in America!

Disgraced DNC hype man Harry Sisson personally has his panties in a twist that fast-fashion women’s clothing website SHEIN has raised its prices.

Oh no, Harry! I’m sorry that the cheap crap you’re ordering from SHEIN is more expensive!

You can’t always count on the Chinese sweatshop labor to get your little outfits! What a bummer for you!

Folks, this is how ridiculous the Democrat Party has become. They just can’t divorce themselves from cheap illegal immigrant labor OR Chinese sweatshop labor!

Now look, I order cheap crap from China from time to time, too.

I’m sure we all have. But if I have to pay a little more for that paper-thin toxic black dye-smelling bodysuit, I guess so be it.

And honestly, I know this sounds crazy, but most of the crap you buy from these places you can probably live without.

And those are my Final Thoughts.