Let's Calm The Tariff Panic: Give Trump A Chance To Do What Should Have Been Done Years Ago | Tomi Lahren

Alright, so there’s been a lot of reaction in the markets and the media to Trump’s tariffs and yeah, to be expected. 

I’d divide it into two groups. 

(L-R) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat from New York, speaks alongside Democratic Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Ron Wyden of Oregon, during a news conference about the Trump administration's tariffs and budget plans, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 4, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The first group are the Democrats who just hate Trump and salivate over any opportunity to crap on him and cheer for the downfall of America if it means they get an excuse to crap on him.

The second group are the folks who live and die on the stock market. I understand the panic and I understand the reaction because this stuff matters to Wall Street and it matters to folks who have retirement and 401Ks dependent on the market. 

NEW YORK - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) moments after the Closing Bell and the start of President Donald Trump's news conference on tariffs on April 2, 2025. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

But to the second group of folks, I’d simply ask you to give President Trump the benefit of the doubt. 

I firmly believe he is doing all of this to get America and our interests back on solid ground. And he’s willing to take some short-term flak for it. Truth is, he’s the only one in elected office with the balls to do it. 

TRUMP ON TARIFFS

For decades, the USA has been getting ripped off, and we got used to it. We got used to cheap crap from China and Vietnam and we got used to selling out Main Street and blue-collar Americans so we could get cheap crap from the rest of the world. 

But I’d ask those of you over 40 a serious question: What did we do before we bought all our crap from China? 

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

I’m 32, so I legit couldn’t tell you other than the stuff that was made pre-early 90s seemed to be a lot better quality, didn’t smell like lead paint, didn’t fall apart in a few years. And perhaps that’s because it was made here, by your neighbors working for a living wage doing an honest job and making things worth a damn. 

And ya know what, who knows, Trump’s tariff strategy might actually leave us with freer trade. The art of the deal type stuff. 

But if these tariffs go into full effect and the worst-case scenario is we pay a little more for stuff made here that doesn’t smell like toxic paint and isn’t assembled by a child in a sweatshop, I’d say that could be classified as a decent trade-off. 

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking during a "Make America Wealthy Again" trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as "Liberation Day", Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

All this to say, I have faith in President Trump and I have faith in this process and if we’d all just stick together and stick it out for a little bit, give it a chance to work, the pay-off could be extraordinary. 

Because the alternative is to do nothing at all, go further into debt, kick the can down the road and hope someday someone like Trump leads this country again and has enough balls to fix it. 

Or we can do it now. Doing nothing might save some political face, but it doesn’t save America.

But those are just my Final Thoughts. 

