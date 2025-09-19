Attempted Brett Kavanaugh Assassin Is Revealed To Be 'Transgender Woman'

Well, well, well, what have we here?

On Friday, a new report broke, revealing that we appear to have yet another example of transgender-related violence on our hands. And it's apparently been under wraps for likely quite some time.

Per the Daily Wire, legal filings have revealed that the man who attempted to kill US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as a "transgender woman." He's also "deeply mentally ill and suicidal," according to their report, based on court documents. The defendant, Nicholas Roske, pleaded guilty in April to attempting to kill Kavanaugh in 2022. The Department of Justice is recommending he be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Though Roske is almost certainly likely to try to use "gender identity" to be housed with women.

How Long Was Transgender Identity Hidden?

This transgender-identification was revealed as part of legal filings from Roske's defense attorneys, who say that he goes by "Sophie Roske." His legal team though, will use female pronouns "out of respect" for someone who pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a Supreme Court justice.

"The case is captioned as United States v. Nicholas John Roske," they wrote. "That name remains Ms. Roske’s legal name, and she has not asked to recaption the case. Out of respect for Ms. Roske, the balance of this pleading and counsel’s in-court argument will refer to her as Sophie and use female pronouns."

Even more importantly, The Daily Wire also reported that, per a source, Roske was using "female identities online before the attempted murder."

So this person had, for years, identified as a "transgender woman," yet that was never reported or acknowledged…until 2025? As we deal with the ramifications of Charlie Kirk's assassination allegedly at the hands of a man who was in a relationship with another transgender-identifying person?

And after another transgender person engaged in a horrific shooting at a school in Nashville.

This is what the media does – it took years, and a conservative-leaning outlet, to uncover that Nicholas Roske was both mentally-ill, and transgender. They had no interest, because it would once again highlight the damage their rhetoric causes. Especially with elevated rates of mental illness among the far left.

There's no willingness to connect the dots, because they don't like where they lead. So this identity was hidden, for years, despite its importance. Not even remotely surprising.