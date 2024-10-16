Leftist "Journalists" Keep Exposing Themselves As Partisan Hacks, With CBS/ABC Leading The Way | Tomi Lahren

So the mainstream media is made up of mostly liberal activists who masquerade as journalists, but the mask is really slipping this election cycle.

Don’t get me wrong, this is nothing new. The media has always been in the tank for the Democrats.

Do you think Joe Biden could’ve won in 2020 without its help? No.

But its blatant liberal activism has gotten progressively worse and with each passing week, the major networks play musical chairs for the most egregious.

Jockeying for that top spot are ABC and CBS.

ABC staged that 3-on-1 ambush of Donald Trump for that first Kamala/Trump debate.

ABC gets a point on the wall of shame.

Then CBS was sure to get on the board when its moderators decided to do a one-sided fact check during that Vance/Walz debate.

CBS doesn't get the full point there though because JD swatted back so hard he nullified the attempt.

But CBS didn’t give up and padded its lead with that Kamala 60 Minutes interview in which the network decided to swap out Kamala’s answers to make her sound less dumb.

We’d still like to see the full transcript, by the way.

But ABC got itself back in the game with that Martha Raddatz interview with JD Vance in which Martha excused violent illegal immigrant gang activity as just a "handful."

I’m not sure how many apartment complexes are too many for Martha. I’m not sure what she finds to be an acceptable amount of takeovers but I guess we know it’s at least a handful.

But not to be outdone by ABC in this game of extreme media bias and abuse, CBS’ editing department reported for duty once again, and this time it was to selectively cut down Speaker Mike Johnson’s answer on hurricane victim assistance.

Watch.

The media moral limbo bar just gets lower but at least Republicans are starting to call it out. No more duck and cover techniques.

The media needs to be held accountable and honestly, Republicans ought not to feel obliged to go on these programs if this is the kind of crap they’re gonna pull.

These liberal jour-activists can just slobber over their preferred candidates and pat each other on the back all day and night long.

Good luck on your ratings over there!

Those are my Final Thoughts.