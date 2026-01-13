Left Wing Media Outraged Funding For Climate Change Has Disappeared

In a sign that the United States is finally returning to some semblance of sanity, funding for climate change research has all but dried up. And left-wing media outlets are furious about it.

Axios published an article this week complaining about the collapse of the "climate agenda," and how the "fall from grace" has impacted their political party. They claim that the "collapse in climate-change ambition" will "shape the planet," framing this "collapse" as something to be feared, instead of celebrated.

Their anger stems from President Trump announcing recently that the United States would be withdrawing from a UN "flagship climate treaty," marking a rapid about-face after decades of incompetence contributing billions to pointless policies.

Axios frames this as a bad thing, that years of "climate policy" have been necessary to combat a "warming planet." Yet, as is so often the case, they completely fail to address that the concrete predictions made by climate change advocates have not come true.

Climate Change Agenda Was Always Based On Funding First

The article does acknowledge that even some of the most hardened climate extremists, like Bill Gates and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, have softened, admitting that so-called "net-zero" is an impossible, suicidal goal that will undoubtedly harm economies and millions, if not billions, of people.

Climate change funding has dropped dramatically. "Global venture capital investments in climate and clean tech deals have dropped nearly 50% since their high of 2021," they admit. And that's because those investors have realized that so-called "clean tech" is generally wildly inefficient, and many of these projects aren't actually more "clean" than traditional methodology.

One of the most obvious examples of the insanity of the climate agenda is the European Union. Axios mentions that the EU has pulled back on its gas car ban, instead demanding a massive reduction in tailpipe emissions. But even those targets are virtually impossible and harm lower-income groups as car manufacturers are forced to build more expensive electric cars. Which, of course, don't actually reduce global emissions.

Germany is the best example of this absurd, single-minded focus on destroying industrial output based on the word of extreme activists. As U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said just last week, "Germany invested half a trillion [in renewables] and now produce 20% less electricity at three times the price."

This is what Axios is mad about; the United States saying that we won't let ourselves become another cautionary tale. What they're really mad about is that the funding spigot has finally been turned off. Scientists are being pushed out of the self-dealing climate research business, where the endless need for funding always begets the need for more funding.

Climate change funding was based on inaccurate assumptions, inaccurate models, inaccurate predictions, and impossible goals. And ending it is one of the biggest success stories of the second Trump administration.