The Left Wants To Open The Prisons As Part Of Traveling The Road To Chaos | Tomi Lahren

Do leftists truly believe that releasing the most unstable and violent among us is the compassionate thing to do?

Defund the police, abolish ICE, "due process," no human is illegal, outreach over incarceration…yada, Dada, yada.

The Democrats oughta just be honest, they don’t want anyone locked up.

Whether it’s Lefties bitching about Alligator Alcatraz or that communist Mamdani squawking about replacing the NYPD with social workers and outreach, our old favorite Kamala Harris and her world salad about "re-examining" ICE and starting from scratch, or their passionate support for the "defund the police" movement, cashless bail, activists DAs, and even the sick and twisted affinity for monsters like Luigi Mangione, let’s just call it what it is, Democrats don’t want anyone locked up. 

They want violent people out and about. American ones. Illegal ones. All of them. 

They completely reject the reality that some people are unsavable, a danger to others, and should be outside! 

They used to, at least, just push the narrative of rehabilitation. That if someone commits a crime and does their time they should be welcomed back into society with open arms. That used to be at least the cover tagline.

But not anymore. 

Now it’s just empty the jails, close the prisons, bask in the free-for-all and leave the good and decent folks to fend off their social experiments with a travel-size bottle of pepper spray- no tasers or guns of course- those are too "assaulty" for the cons and felons and freaks and monsters to endure. 

And as for criminal illegal aliens, hell, I think they wanna protect them even MORE than the American-born and bred violent felons. 

That’s the mindset of the party now. 

In the schoolyard game of cops and robbers, they cheer for the robbers. 

And you really have to wonder why?

Are their brains really that broken? Do they truly believe releasing the most unstable and violent among us is the compassionate thing to do? 

Or is it about something else for them? 

I can’t quite put my finger on it but I theorize that all roads lead back to chaos. 

If you allow and encourage anarchy to the point where decent folks are afraid, well, then those decent folks are easier to control and manipulate. Think COVID times….

Whatever it is or whatever they are doing, we can’t allow it. 

Law and order and don’t apologize for it. Don’t play into their twisted version of compassion. It’s a gaslight. 

I believe in redemption, I really do, but not at the expense of my family or yours. 

So if it's cold and heartless to cheer for Alligator Alcatraz or CECOT or Guantanamo or the death penalty, well, call me the Grinch because I’m here for it. 

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

