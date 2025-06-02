Late Night Hosts Won't Mention Jake Tapper's Reports Of Biden's Decline

The late-night television hosts were among the most vocal advocates for Joe Biden during his term as president. And now, those hosts have nothing to say about reports that prominent members of the Democrat Party tried to conceal the former president's mental decline from voters.

According to Grabien transcripts, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers have not mentioned a single report from Jake Tapper's new book "Original Sin," in which the CNN host details Biden's declining mental state while in office.

In the book, Tapper highlights how Biden failed to recognize George Clooney during a Los Angeles fundraiser in June that the actor co-hosted and helped raise $28 million for the campaign. Notably, Jimmy Kimmel was the emcee of the event.

Colbert emceed another campaign fundraiser for Biden before he bowed out of the race in July.

The three late-night comedians were also complicit in the media's role in helping cover up Biden's condition. Like the obedient good boys they are, they routinely mocked questions about Biden's cognitive ability, specifically a report from Special Counsel Robert Hur.

For background, Hur declined to press charges against the then-president for his mishandling of classified documents, stating he believed a jury would find Biden to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Colbert dismissed the finding as ageism.

"Kinda going off road in a report about classified documents," Colbert said. "We fact-checked this last Thursday, and it turns out Joe Biden is old. I said double-check, and today, it turns out he's older."

Meanwhile, Meyers called Hur's report a "gratuitous hypothetical."

Colbert and Meyers also belittled a Wall Street Journal report from June 2024 that Biden was showing "signs of slipping."

"The Wall Street Journal published an article yesterday that claims ‘Biden appears to be slipping in private meetings.' He keeps saying crazy stuff that makes no sense, like, ‘A convicted felon is beating me in the polls,’" Meyers said, referencing the report.

Colbert scoffed at the finding, renaming The Wall Street Journal report, "Breaking news: Old man is old."

Still, at least Colbert and Meyers attempted to spin the damning finding in Biden's favor. According to transcripts, Kimmel didn't reference the Hur report or The Wall Street Journal even once.

What's more, the Media Research Center found that 94% of guests on Meyers, Kimmel, and Colbert's programs were considered "liberal" at the time Biden dropped out of the race.

Only guests willing to rave about Biden and ridicule Trump were allowed on set.

Put simply, not only are the late-night shows on ABC, CBS, and NBC painfully unfunny – they have become nothing more than pure Democratic propaganda.

Long live the days of Johnny Carson.