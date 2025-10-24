Knicks Send Cease-and-Desist to Zohran Mamdani For Using Altered Team Logo in Campaign Ad

The Knicks say they 'want to make it clear' the organization doesn't endorse the city's Socialist mayoral candidate.

The New York Knicks sent a cease-and-desist letter to Democratic socialist and nutjob New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for using a logo similar to the team’s for a new campaign ad.

Fox News Digital reports that the Knicks made it clear in a statement that they "do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor."

"The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy," the statement read. "The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights."

On Instagram, Mamdani posted the logo with the caption, "This is our year. This is our time. #NewYorkForever." The location for the post was Madison Square Garden. It has since been deleted.

According to the New York Post, the advertisement aired during the Knicks' season opener Wednesday night and featured an altered orange and blue logo that replaced the word "Knicks" with "Zohran. "

See the altered logo below:

In the cease-and-desist letter, the team stated that Mamdani’s ad is "likely to mislead the public into believing that the Campaign is affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by, or in some way connected with the Knicks."

It's good for the Knicks to distance themselves from someone who would eventually become the most radical American in the United States.

A study this week found that more than 25% of New Yorkers will consider fleeing if Zohran Mamdani wins.

And yet, Mamdani remains the favorite to become the next mayor of New York City. Independent Chris Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa will also be on the ballot for the Nov. 4 mayoral election.

For background, Knicks owner James Dolan donated nearly $70,000 to current New York governor Kathy Hochul's campaign in 2022.

Mamdani did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding the Knicks' letter.