Kentucky Democrat Doesn't 'Feel Good About Being White,' Wants DEI In Schools

There should be no place for DEI in America, especially in public schools. The message is self-defeating.

Rep. Sarah Stalker is a Democrat lawmaker in Kentucky who is ashamed of her white skin color.

In a speech this week defending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in public schools, Stalker admitted she was in a state of self-loathing.

"I'm going to be honest," she began. "I don't feel good about being white every day, for a lot of reasons."

Stalker then claimed that white people view life from a "point of privilege" that gives them opportunities that colleagues, friends, family members, and communities of color don't receive. And thus, she supports DEI programs preventing white students from "opportunity" to expose them to their own "privilege."

"If I was a white man, I would be functioning from a point of even greater privilege," she continued during a meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly's Interim Joint Committee on Education on Tuesday.

"I think we're missing an opportunity. When kids have a moment to reflect about how the color of their skin does and does not allow them to move through the world — running to them and trying to stifle that and trying to say you shouldn't feel bad, so, we don't ever want to expose you to something that is going to make you have to pause and have maybe some internal feelings — it's a missed opportunity for some really good dialogue."

You always have to appreciate someone arguing that white people are "privileged" while defending a concept such as DEI that fundamentally serves the purpose of limiting the success of white people.

Rep. Stalker is a joke. She's a coward. And the fact that she wants young kids to feel the same remorse for their skin color is cruel.

Elon Musk agrees.

Evil, indeed.