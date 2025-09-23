Keith Olbermann Appears To Threaten Conservative Pundit Scott Jennings

Olbermann is filled with hate

It's a day that ends with the letter ‘y,' so Keith Olbermann is in the news for running his mouth on social media. It's impressive how he finds the time to spend so much of his day on social media, considering his busy work schedule and time spent with his family.

Oh, wait.

Anyway, Keithy Boy's latest despicable moment involves CNN conservative analyst Scott Jennings.

Olbermann deleted a string of posts on X in which he appeared to threaten Jennings, writing, "You're next motherfu--er," according to screenshots grabbed by Townhall columnist Dustin Grage.

Olbermann appeared to have been responding to a post Jennings shared on Monday in which he was reacting to ABC reinstating Jimmy Kimmel after he was pulled off the air in the wake of lies about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The threat appeared to be a reference to Jennings being the next person taken off the air.

After deleting the alleged threat, Olbermann jumped back into his mentions and responded without making a threat against him.

Jennings went on to quote a screenshot of Olbermann's alleged deleted posts, tagging FBI Director Kash Patel

Olbermann, the unofficial first carrier of Trump Derangement Syndrome, told the world he believes Kirk is rotting in hell and that Sinclair, ABC's affiliate, will be joining him. You know, a totally normal thing to say about a television affiliate and a 31-year-old father of two who was assassinated in front of the world. 

Olbermann's post about Kirk and Sinclair came seven days after the assassination.

This is the part where most would suggest that Olbermann needs to get outside a bit more, maybe seek some help, or try finding joy in life, but there is no helping this person. He is lost inside his own world and high-rise apartment in Manhattan, alone.

