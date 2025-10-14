Kiera Knightley Shuts Down Ridiculous Question About JK Rowling, 'Harry Potter' Boycott

One of the least successful efforts by the politlcal left in the last decade is the attempted cancellation of "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

Rowling, who created one of the most popular, beloved stories in the history of literature, has been outspoken about one specific social issue. Refusing to accept the inaccurate claim by trans activists that biological males are women. For a woman who's been a victim of domestic abuse and sexual abuse, it's a reasonable belief to hold. It's also a scientific one.

For the crime of having viewpoints that are shared by the vast majority of the world, the left has tried to turn Rowling into a pariah. While boycotting anything having to do with the "Harry Potter" series.

As one of the results of the 2024 election, more people have been comfortable speaking out against the left's boycotts. Refusing to accept their premise. Defending free speech and different viewpoints. One of those people? Surprisingly, actress Kiera Knightley.

Kiera Knightley Defends JK Rowling By Shutting Down Dumb Questions

Knightley will be part of an upcoming audiobook version of the series, playing the voice of Professor Umbridge. And during a recent interview for Decider, was asked about the boycott because of Rowling's views on transgender people. And she had just about the best possible response.

Knightley was asked, "Are you aware that some fans are calling for a boycott given J.K. Rowling's ongoing campaign against trans people?"

Immediately, she shot back sarcastically, "I was not aware of that, no," then added "I'm very sorry," with a laugh.

"You know, I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we?" she added. "And we’ve all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect."

That's it. That's the answer. Dismissal of bad questions, acceptance of different viewpoints and opinions. It's that simple. Knightley didn't take the bait, didn't add to the stupidity, just said we all have different views and need to find a way to live together. Amazing to see someone from Hollywood just give the easy, obvious answer.