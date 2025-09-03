Kathy Hochul Blames President Trump For NFL Red Zone Adding Commercials

One of the more frustrating revelations, as we head into the first week of the 2025 NFL season, involves the ever-popular "NFL Red Zone" broadcast.

For years, "Red Zone" has allowed fans to follow the exciting or scoring plays around the league without dealing with the seemingly endless slog of commercial breaks at every single stoppage of play. No longer. Host Scott Hanson announced on "The Pat McAfee Show" that the "seven hours of commercial free-football" era is now officially behind us.

"When you see me come on the air, we’re gonna hit the Octobox. We’ve got eight games in the early window, taking you around to all the different cities. And then when we get into it, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s been more than 250 days since the first full NFL Sunday, but we are back. And seven hours of RedZone football starts now.," Hanson told McAfee.

There are obvious people to blame; namely those who run the channel, likely to some extent Roger Goodell, and the NFL's obsession with grabbing even more money after years of taking advantage of increasing ratings thanks to widespread sports betting.

But New York Governor Kathy Hochul found someone else to blame: President Donald Trump. Which, of course, makes perfect sense since Trump is both the head of the NFL and the CEO of the NFL Network.

Democrats Continue To Suffer From Trump Derangement Syndrome

Hochul, who is surely a diehard football fan herself, posted on X in response to Wednesday's news: "More commercials, less football. Trump's America. @NFL and @ESPN: You have time to fix this!"

Yes, of course, NFL RedZone adding commercials is Trump’s fault. Makes sense.

What possible justification is there for that connection, other than an obsession with Donald Trump? The obvious answer: none—it’s more Trump Derangement Syndrome. Hochul could be joking, trying to be like California Gov. Gavin Newsom with yet another embarrassing trolling attempt. Yet, like Newsom, it's wildly unsuccessful except with a few sycophants.

But it’s just… sad. It’s sad and pathetic. It’s the modern Democrat Party in a nutshell—incapable of creating anything original or showing a personality of its own.