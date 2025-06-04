Former WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party To Promote New Book On Biden

Karine Jean-Pierre is hoping to cash in on her role in helping mislead the American public from 2022-2025.

Jean-Pierre was appointed the White House Press Secretary under the Biden Administration in May 2022, and was quick to point out that her most important qualification was her identity. Instead of competence and accuracy, Jean-Pierre and her partners in the press focused on her race and sexual preferences. Predictably, her tenure was an unmitigated disaster.

A string of falsehoods followed, but none more dangerous and damaging than being an integral part of the cover-up of President Joe Biden's mental decline. Jean-Pierre was frequently seen walking slowly near Biden to help hide his frailty, and angrily denying even the slightest questions about his abilities and energy.

Now that her acting role is finished and there's money on the table, a new book, shockingly, is on the way. And to sell more copies, she announced on Wednesday that she's left the Democratic Party to become an "Independent." Coincidentally, the title of her new tell-all on the Biden administration is called "Independent."

Wonder how they arrived at this convenient timing and book title!

Her publisher issued this remarkably cringeworthy promotion of the book, acting as if one of the most fiercely partisan people in the country is above "blind loyalty."

"In a country obsessed with blind loyalty to a two-party democratic system, Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House press secretary to the Biden-Harris administration, shares why Americans must step beyond party lines to embrace life as Independents."

Unreal.

Karine Jean-Pierre Trying To Promote Her New Book

The publisher's statement is, in a way, darkly comedic in its profound absurdity. Jean-Pierre was arguably the most blindly loyal person in America during the majority of the Biden Administration. Her one job – literally her one job – was to help hide Biden's cognitive and mental decline.

Now they're acting as if she was and is a non-partisan truth-teller. The hubris, gaslighting and cynicism is astounding.

And even Democrats have noticed. One operative told Fox News Digital that they weren't surprised Jean-Pierre would make this move.

"The job market is really tough right now for Biden spokespeople, and I cannot begrudge anyone who needs to make a quick buck," the source said.

Former advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris and current MSNBC host Symone Sanders posted on X that "group chats" were fired back up on Wednesday's news.

Imagine the horror that goes on in those group chats. Imagine the horror of cashing in on your role in misleading the American public for years on end.

It's hard to imagine a better, more comprehensive take on the absurdity of this entire situation than how her publisher closes their announcement press release.

"In a hard-hitting yet hopeful critique, Jean-Pierre defines what it means to be part of the growing percentage of our fractured electorate that is Independent, why it can be worthwhile to carve a political space more loyal to personal beliefs than a party affiliation, and what questions you need to ask yourself to determine where you fit politically," it reads. "As a history maker, veteran public servant, political analyst and independent thinker, she urges Americans to think outside of the blue-and-red box as we consider what’s next to save our democracy."

A "history maker." A "public servant." "Independent thinker." It's almost enough to make you vomit. And if their announcement doesn't do the trick, odds are that reading Karine Jean-Pierre's book will.