Kamala's Campaign Gave $500K To Al Sharpton’s Group Before He Interviewed Her On MSNBC

MSNBC is suffering from its lowest average ratings in 25 years. Ardent liberal viewers, MSNBC's chief demographic, are boycotting "Morning Joe" over Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's recent meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joy Reid is posting racist videos on social media. Comcast plans to spin-off MSNBC, separating it from the muscles of NBC News.

What a mess – a mess that's about to get messier.

On Tuesday, MSNBC told the news publication Washington Free Beacon that it was "unaware" that network contributor Rev. Al Sharpton’s non-profit organization had received $500,000 in donations from Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, during the same time period he interviewed her on the network.

"Harris sat down for a friendly interview on Oct. 20 with MSNBC’s Sharpton, an open supporter of Harris and the Democrat Party. Following Harris’ loss to President-elect Trump, FEC filings revealed the Harris campaign gave two $250,000 donations to Sharpton’s nonprofit organization in September and October – but the MSNBC host did not inform viewers of the contributions or the conflict of interest before or after the interview," Fox News Digital wrote on Tuesday.

The Free Beacon added that Sharpton did not inform "network brass" that his nonprofit received money from the Harris campaign. According to the report, MSNBC declined to say if Sharpton would face consequences.

Sharpton appeared on the network as recently as Monday on "Morning Joe," where he is a regular.

Here's an excerpt from Sharpton's interview of Harris:

Sharpton: "Today is your birthday, and we all reflect on our birthdays, what our life would mean. You called me on my birthday. Thanks again. What do you want, 50 years from now, history to say about Kamala Harris?"

Harris: "I hope that, and I really do work that ... my life will have proven to have been a life that is about fighting for the people. Fighting for the dignity of people."

Sharpton: "Some little girl or little boy is gonna be talking about you like you talked about Ms. Shirley Chisholm."

But what about her days growing up in the middle class?

MSNBC should punish Sharpton. He was clearly compromised during the October 20 interview on his weekly MSNBC program, "PoliticsNation." Sharpton chose not to disclose the donations to his bosses and subsequently used their platform to push a propagandistic interview to help weeks before the election.

In the world of media, that is considered corruption – even for a channel like MSNBC.

In 2010, MSNBC suspended Joe Scarborough for personal campaign donations made between 2004 and 2008. The network also suspended Keith Olbermann for making donations to Democrat congressional candidates, per Mediaite.

But that doesn't mean MSNBC will uphold its previous standards here.

Unlike Scarborough and Olbermann, Sharpton has the race card firmly in his back pocket. He's not afraid to use it. He has used it his entire career. In fact, no one has used the race card to his or her advantage more effectively in America than Sharpton (perhaps other than civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump).

Essentially, Al Sharpton inserts himself into any national story involving a black American and raises the temperature of society by blaming the matter on systemic racism, often absent of proof.

America has become a more racist society because of people like Al Sharpton.

And hypocritical.

If a white pundit's organization had received donations from Trump's campaign before interviewing him, Sharpton would be leading the charge calling for that pundit's firing, career, and reputation.

MSNBC did not respond to multiple requests for additional comment from Fox News Digital.

