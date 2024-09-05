Kamala Harris Now Against Electric Car Mandate After Proposing An Electric Car Mandate

You'd be hard pressed to find someone as dedicated to opposing Kamala Harris' past policy proposals as the current version of Kamala Harris. The latest example being a potential electric car mandate; an absurd, nonsensical idea that the 2019 version of Kamala Harris openly supported. And an idea that she now opposes.

Sounds about right.

In a campaign email laughably described as a "fact check," a spokesperson for the Harris group said that she "does not support an electric vehicle mandate" for the United States.

"CLAIM: Vice President Harris wants to force every American to own an electric vehicle," it says. "FACT: Vice President Harris does not support an electric vehicle mandate. Donald Trump railed against the Inflation Reduction Act while the Biden-Harris administration oversaw the creation of tens of thousands of new, clean energy jobs in Michigan and provided ground-breaking subsidies and tax credits for electric vehicles."

Except in 2019, Harris co-sponsored a bill that would have required an EV mandate for automakers.

Axois reported on Wednesday that they reached out to the Harris campaign to see if the 2024 version would have vetoed the very bill that she co-sponsored. Unsurprisingly for a campaign that has essentially ignored any attempt at a coherent list of policy proposals, they declined to comment.

Joy.

Kamala Harris Strongly Opposes Kamala Harris On Electric Car Mandate

Harris was rated as the most liberal US Senator, even outpacing Bernie Sanders. She proposed the electric car mandate in 2019 because that's what she truly believes in; an absurd "climate crisis" ideology that can only be "solved" by banning gas cars. Even though studies have shown that EV's may not even be better for emissions and the environment than internal combustion engines.

But Harris knows that campaigning in 2024 on the policies she actually believes in would mean a blowout loss. So she and her handlers are backtracking, pretending that she's a middle of the road moderate, not the far left progressive she actually is.

An electric car mandate is impossible; current public charging infrastructure and standards aren't remotely close to ready. Even in the most EV-friendly states like California.

As more EVs hit the roads, demand continues to fall, thanks to drivers dealing with the actual experience of owning an electric car. Automakers have pulled back from their EV plans, with Ford and other manufacturers canceling plans for an increased model lineup.

The market has spoken, and it disagrees with Kamala Harris. So does Kamala Harris.