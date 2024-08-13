Kamala Harris Has No Room To Complain About Big Tech Biases Regarding Elon Musk and X | Bobby Burack

The Harris/Walz campaign criticized Elon Musk's role in the 2024 presidential election while he hosted an X Spaces with Donald Trump on Monday.

"It’s not enough that Musk has pledged to donate millions of dollars to help reelect Trump," the Harris-Walz campaign wrote. "He’s using his purchased platform –— one of the largest social media sites in the world — to spread Trump’s unhinged and hateful agenda to millions of users."

In other words, Kamala Harris' team accuses a prominent tech leader of using his power to influence the election. She should sit this one out.

Other than Joe Biden, no one person in Washington can thank Big Tech more for her current position than Harris. Social media companies helped Biden/Harris win the White House in 2020. That is not a right-wing conspiracy theory, as CNN tries to tell you.

Here is an abbreviated rundown of how Big Tech altered the election four years ago:

One in six Biden voters say they would have changed their vote had they been aware of the New York Post exposé into Hunter Biden's corrupt international business. However, Twitter 1.0 and Facebook suppressed the report, falsely declaring the article "Russian disinformation."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has since admitted that Facebook buried the report on behalf of the FBI, which had forewarned of incoming Russian propaganda weeks before.

"We just kind of thought, Hey look, if the FBI, which, you know, I still view as a legitimate institution in this country, it’s a very professional law enforcement. They come to us and tell us that we need to be on guard about something. Then I wanna take that seriously," said Zuckerberg in an August 2022 interview with Joe Rogan.

The FBI isn't the only government agency wielding power through social media.

Last November, the House Judiciary Committee filed a 103-page staff interim report detailing the extent to which government agencies pressured tech companies to dictate the information posted on social media prior to the 2020 presidential election.

The finding discovered "hundreds" of reports showing how the Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of State, and Stanford University assisted in the creation of a secret "disinformation" group that asked social media companies to "censor true information, jokes, and political opinions."



Platforms like Facebook and Twitter acquiesced. The pressure campaign disproportionately resulted in the de-platforming of information deemed disfavorable to Democrats.

Then there's Google, the default editor-in-chief of the worldwide web.

In May, Google confirmed the authenticity of nearly 2,500 leaked internal documents that allegedly belonged to the service. The documents previously in question detail how Google assigned "authority scores" to websites on topics such as the 2020 election (IsElectionAuthority) and Covid-19 (IsCovidLocalAuthority).

Due to the authority scores, "left-leaning outlets" account for 63 percent of articles on Google News, per a recent AllSides analysis. "Right-leaning sources" account for only 6 percent of the articles.

Coincidence?

Hardly.

That brings us to psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein, whom the media has spent the past decade trying to discredit despite his accuracy.

In 2019, Dr. Epstein testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that "biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm in 2016" shifted "at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton."

Epstein took a more proactive approach to researching how Google operated in the following election. In 2020, he published a study in which he found evidence that Google's search results during the weeks and months before the election presented a "strong bias in favor of Democrats."

"We found a period of days where the vote reminder on Google's homepage was being sent only to liberals," Epstein told Fox News at the time. "Not one of our conservative field agents received the vote reminder."

"The bias was being shown to pretty much every demographic. This includes conservatives. Conservatives got more liberal bias in their search results than liberals."

Epstein concluded that Google shifted "at least six million votes in favor" of Joe Biden. "That's the bare minimum," he warned.

Biden won the popular vote by about seven million voters. A close popular vote – like, say, one separated by around a million votes – has come to almost always suggest a win for the GOP.

Call it election interference, tech bias, or the government strong-arming private companies. Big Tech helped Joe Biden win the presidential election four years ago.

Meaning, Kamala Harris would have had to win the Democratic primaries to be the 2024 nominee. She tried doing that in 2020. Her support was so low that she had to bow out of the race before Iowa.

Harris would not be the presumptive Democrat nominee without the help from Facebook, Google, and Twitter 1.0. But here she is bemoaning that Elon Musk and X are assisting Trump in his campaign efforts.

Further, whatever advantage X bestows upon Trump – via Musk's endorsement and an open platform welcoming to all points of view – Harris still has a profound advantage in messaging.

Other than X, each of the other major social media platforms has shown its hand as favorable to Democrats.

X also trails the likes of Facebook, Google, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram in terms of users by a considerable margin. (See the chart via eMarketer above.)

Plus, Harris has the legacy media squarely in her back pocket. The media's infatuation with her rivals its previous love affair with Barack Obama and George Floyd.

The press has stashed Harris' many flaws and shortcomings into the memory hole, depicting her as strong, battle-tested, and "joyful" – of which she is none.

Sure, Elon Musk and X snatched the monopoly on social and corporate media away from Democrats. However, both industries remain loyal assets to the Harris campaign – willing to promote her Marxian, America Second agenda to millions of Americans.

