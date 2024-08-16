Kamala Harris Campaign Lists 9 Different Gender Pronoun Options, Like 'Hu/hu'

Kamala Harris' website asks job-seekers to choose from nine different pronoun options when applying for a position on her campaign.

Options include "he/him," "she/her," "they/them" and several other gender pronouns with which few normal, mentally-stable Americans are familiar – like xe/xem," "ze/hir," "ey/em," and "hir/hir."

Let us not forget the "Hu/hu" category, which supposedly indicates a person who wants to emphasize their humanity over their gender.

Or "Fae/faer," which, per the New York Post, "denotes that a person is fluid between multiple genders but not masculine genders, are also presented as options."

If your pronouns are not listed, Harris' page allows you to select the "custom" tab and write in other pronouns – whatever they may be.

Kamala Harris also allows those who do not identify with any of the ever-expanding list of gender pronouns to select "none" and go by "name only."

The site also asks job-seekers "how they would contribute to building a diverse culture" while working for the Harris campaign. Applicants are asked to take a diversity survey at the end, which asks if they are a "member of the LGBTQIA+ community."

Advice: select "Yes."

You are more likely to get the job as a black "ey/em" than a white "he/him."

What's unclear, however, is what happened to the open position of DEI Director for the Biden campaign. In June, Biden's team posted the opening, offering prospects $120,000 a year to lead its DEI efforts.

According to the official listing , the role requires above all else to ensure "diversity" across the presidential election team. For example: if you notice two white folks standing next to each other on the election team, it's your job to separate them and hire more people of color.

However, there was a catch. Applicants had to be "up to date" on their vaccines.

Per the campaign, "Biden for President requires all employees to be ‘up to date’ on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment."

We hope Biden's new DEI director was able to keep hu job and was transferred to the Harris campaign.