K-12 Schools Need A 'Moneyball' Moment | Paul Runko

With MLB Opening Day right around the corner, I took some time to revisit Michael Lewis’ "Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game." If you’ve never read the book or watched the movie, the gist is this: for decades, baseball teams constructed their rosters based on scouts’ gut feelings, poor (at best) statistics, and perceived financial value. That was until the general manager of the Oakland Athletics decided this old way of evaluating players was bad business, since the formula rarely resulted in wins, playoff appearances, or World Series championships.

Instead, the A’s assessed players based on past performance, statistics that actually produced results, and whether they could acquire the player at fair market value or less.

It didn’t matter what college the player attended, whether he "looked like a baseball player," or if he said the right things. It was about determining what worked and making personnel decisions based on those success metrics.

Reading the book made me realize that K-12 schools do the same things baseball teams do. They deploy curriculum, teacher training, and even hire teachers and staff based on what "feels right," often using faulty data to justify the decisions. Schools even ask prospective teachers questions like, "How do you create equity in the classroom?" and "When was the last time you shared your pronouns?"

So it’s time for K-12 public education to have a "Moneyball" moment. Here’s the "stats" that should matter when schools construct their teacher rosters:

1. Classroom Management

Students can’t learn if they are constantly distracted by their peers or chaos in the classroom. Principals, administrators, and school board members can easily observe a teacher’s classroom management skills by spending just 10 minutes looking through the classroom door window. Teachers trained well in classroom management and who maintain control of their classrooms will produce better student outcomes and stronger academic results.

2. Literacy Background

All teachers should have experience incorporating reading instruction into their classrooms. Yes, even the physical education teachers. The literary crisis in America is so severe that every subject must reinforce students’ reading ability. When hiring teachers in any subject, hiring managers should prioritize candidates with literacy instruction training who have demonstrated their ability to apply those principles.

3. Direct Instruction

Students learn best by direct instruction of a knowledge-rich curriculum. While this point is still debated, it’s unclear why. Proponents of education fads like "inquiry-based learning" make interesting arguments against direct instruction but fail to provide evidence for abandoning it. Teachers joining schools should be trained in direct instruction and committed to using it for all students.

4. Subject Area Expertise

All teachers should know the subject that they are teaching. It may sound obvious, but the truth is that some do not. Teacher shortages and other factors can result in educators being hired to teach an unfamiliar subject and teacher education programs that emphasize pedagogy over content, combined with lack of rigor in university course content, often leave many new teachers unprepared for public school classrooms.

There are many other "stats" worth exploring. The main point is that certain teacher qualities are undervalued in K-12 education and administrators should recognize that. If a school truly wants its students to succeed academically, classroom management, literacy background, direct instruction, and subject area expertise should at least be part of the formula.

Lastly, in the spirit of team sports, teachers should try out for their positions, just like in baseball. Major league scouts observe players FOR YEARS before they join a roster, but in K-12 schools, outside of student teaching, a teacher may never be observed before being hired. Wouldn’t schools want to see a teacher in action before handing them dozens of students?

The Oakland Athletics used this methodology to great success: five playoff appearances from 2000 to 2006, four 90+ win seasons, two 100+ win seasons, and were one of the best regular-season teams in baseball during those six seasons. These metrics may not be a perfect recipe for success, but schools must begin developing their own "Moneyball" strategy, in the game that matters most, for the most important players: our children.

Paul Runko is a Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives for Defending Education.