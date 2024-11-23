Justin Trudeau Blasted For Dancing At Taylor Swift Concert During Montreal Riots

Justin Trudeau on Friday night did just about the most Justin Trudeau thing possible. And exemplified why Canada under his "leadership" has become an international laughingstock.

Friday was a disaster in Montreal, Quebec, as pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protesters went on a massive riot throughout the streets of the city. Battling overwhelmed police, vandalizing and destroying property, and burning "Zionists" in effigy.

Videos flew around social media, with chaotic scenes throughout Montreal typifying how anti-Israel extremists express themselves and their desire for peace with violence.

It was ugly, indefensible, and would have required leadership and coordination to shut down the violence. Seems like a perfect opportunity for the prime minister of the country to step up and meet the moment, right?

So where was Justin Trudeau while all this was happening? Dancing at a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto and handing out friendship bracelets.

Sums it up perfectly.

Justin Trudeau's Incompetence Called Out By Canada's Opposition

After hours and hours and an entire overnight of silence, Trudeau finally commented on the riots, saying that it was "appalling."

He said that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were in "communication with local police," and that the "Acts of antisemitism, intimidation and violence" were unacceptable. Pierre Poilievre, leader of the opposition, wasn't having it.

"You act surprised. We are reaping what you sowed," Poilievre posted in response.

"This is what happens when a Prime Minister spends 9 years pushing toxic woke identity politics, dividing and subdividing people by race, gender, vaccine status, religion, region, age, wealth, etc. On top of driving people apart, you systematically break what used to bring us together, saying Canada is a ‘post-national state’ with ‘no core identity.’"

Poilievre nails it. This is Trudeau's legacy, this is what he's created in Canada, and what his ideology has created everywhere. He's a clown, who banned his own citizens from traveling within their own country if they didn't take a vaccine that did nothing to reduce transmission.

Trudeau could have left the concert and told the RCMP to start coordinating immediately to shut down the rioting. But he kept right on dancing instead. Hope the friendship bracelets were worth the international embarrassment.